Diablo 4 players divided over Blizzard selling free beta reward for real money

The decision to sell a version of a Diablo 4 beta reward has generated mixed responses from fans. Some think the move is genius, whereas some think it’s a questionable play.

The beta for Diablo 4 was a very successful time for the game. Blizzard eventually released stats after the first major beta, breaking down the overall stats. It showed that a ton of players got involved with the testing phase as fans were eager to get hands-on with the RPG looter.

Now, the full game is finally out and is proving to be a big success. Die-hard fans and excited beginners are finally getting to cement their progress and explore the plagued world of Sanctuary. Some items have carried over from the beta as special rewards, but one item is causing a bit of a ruckus.

The Wolf Pup cosmetic is an adorable addition to any player’s inventory. It could only be obtained via the beta, that is until now – with a catch.

Diablo 4 wolf beta reward now costs money?

As stated by a post on the Diablo 4 subreddit: “The Beta Wolf Pack is in the shop for 1K.” This equates to $9.99 or £8.39. Given the state of some of the game’s microtransactions, this doesn’t seem too bad.

However, one player commented that the reward was actually in the beta and explained it was “The reward for getting to level 20 in the first beta.”

But there’s a big difference being overlooked that some players seemed to realize quite quickly. “It’s different. The one from the beta is a black wolf with red and black coloring for the pouch. The store one is a white wolf with a different color pouch,” pointed out one user.

So, the OG Wolf Pup with black and red coloring is still the beta reward that can’t be bought, and the new white one is the same design – but with new special colors.

This decision has most certainly left players on the fence. One user said: “It was free for everyone in the beta. So… It’s a win win for everyone,” commenting that it’s good that players have been able to obtain the item for free – although not the original design.

On the other hand, another user flipped the argument on its head, arguing: “People defending this is problematic. Goes to show they’ll be able to get away with sneaky p2w later with the accelerated Battle Pass. Rod Ferguson got this exact question thrown at him recently, ‘how do you separate achievement cosmetics from bought cosmetics?’ Then next day this happens.”

It’s certainly an interesting little point so early on in this game’s lifecycle. In other bizarre circumstances, other Diablo 4 players are buying microtransactions just to be able to play the game at all.