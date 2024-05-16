GamingDiablo

Diablo 4 Season 4: Wolf’s Honor reputation & rewards explained

Diablo 4 Season 4 is here and brings a new theme to it’s story quests and Seasonal Journey. Here’s everything you need to know about Wolf’s Honor in Season 4.

Following in the footsteps of Malignant Hearts, Vampiric Powers, and the Seneschal companion, Season 4 of Diablo 4 has it’s own theme; Wolf’s Honor. While previous seasons tied their theme to their Seasonal Gimmick, Season 4 does things a little differently with it’s Wolf’s Honor system.

While Season 4’s theme is Loot Reborn, which represents an overhaul of various systems, the seasonal gimmick is something else entirely and is connected to a side story involving the Iron Wolves clan. The Iron Wolves are a warrior faction that has been fighting against the forces of Hell since Diablo 2, where they could be hired as mercenaries to fight alongside the player.

The group has continued to play a small role in the series since then, but Diablo 4 Season 4 puts them front and center of the new story quests. It also makes advancing through their ranks, and earning rewards while doing so, the latest exclusive mechanic/gimmick on offer this season.

diablo 4 iron wolvesBlizzard Entertainment
Diablo 4 Season 4’s rewards are worth the time it takes to unlock them.

Building Wolf’s Honor Reputation in Season 4

Here’s how the Wolf’s Honor reputation and rewards system works in Diablo 4 Season 4.

Essentially, building your reputation with the Iron Wolves and enjoying the rewards replaces Season 3’s Seneschal companion. Once you’re invited to join the Iron Wolves early on in the Season 4 story, you’ll be introduced to their Reputation system and a screen that shows you the various rewards on offer as you climb through the ranks.

To do this, you’ll need to farm Wolf’s Honor by fighting in Helltides and completing the various tasks they provide. Many of these events are similar to previous seasons, but in Season 4 they offer Reputation advancement within the Iron Wolves questline. To check your position within the Iron Wolves, speak to Soudeh in the Iron Wolves Encampment in Kehjistan.

Wolf’s Honor Rewards in Season 4

You’ll earn Wolf’s Honor Rewards as you climb up the ranks. There are 18 tiers in total, some offering cosmetic items, crafting materials, gear, and more.

The final rank at tier 18 is called the Highest of Honors of the Iron Wolves and offers a Resplendent Spark material, used in crafting Uber Uniques.

Here’s what each rank unlocks and what it does:

Reputation RankRewardDescription
1Iron Wolves WeaponA weapon curated by the Iron Wolves for culling the Helltide.
2Captain’s GlovesGloves and Elixirs once used by a particularly brutal warrior.
3Iron Wolves’ Messenger GearBoots and Chest Armor once worn while rallying forces against the Helltide.
4Traces of the MaidenUnsettling organs to track down the Blood Maiden, along with Unique equipment to prepare a fool who might try.
5Natural MotionMagic Temper Manual: Offers Movement Speed, Mobility Cooldown Reduction, Evade Cooldown Reduction buffs.
6The Iron Wolves’ Most DependableA trio of Legendary Helm, Pants, and Ring said to thrive in any situation.
7Glimmering Herb SupplyA box of Herbs gathered throughout Helltifde. Some equipment mysteriously appeared inside overnight.
8Iron Wolves’ ArmorySeveral Legendaries accumulated by seasoned Iron Wolves.
9Iron Wolves Vanity ChestGemstones and accessories confiscated from the Iron Wolves to stop them from getting distracted.
10Natural MotionRare Temper Manual: Offers Movement Speed, Mobility Cooldown Reduction, Evade Cooldown Reduction buffs.
11Iron Wolves’ Heroic SpoilsSpecialty equipment, polished with materials from recent strides against the Helltide.
12Putrid Soul CollectionA disgusting collection of Forgotten Souls, Helltide metals, and some body parts.
13Cages of HubrisRitual goods that invite dangerous foes. The previous owner died.
14Iron Wolves’ Herbalist HoardThe Iron Wolves’ most powerful Elixirs and raw alchemy materials.
15Natural MotionLegendary Temper Manual: Offers Movement Speed, Mobility Cooldown Reduction, Evade Cooldown Reduction buffs.
16Iron Wolves’ Final HarvestStockpiled resources for the ultimate bout against the Helltide. You will be doing the fighting.
17Unspeakable GoodsA vile container filled with decayed flesh, rotten eggs, and generally repulsive items. The Iron Wolves are very glad you want them.
18Highest Honors of the Iron WolvesA Mount Trophy, Legendary Amulet, and Resplendent Spark, all polished to gleaming in honor of your service to the Iron Wolves.

