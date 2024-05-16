Diablo 4 Season 4: Wolf’s Honor reputation & rewards explained

Diablo 4 Season 4 is here and brings a new theme to it’s story quests and Seasonal Journey. Here’s everything you need to know about Wolf’s Honor in Season 4.

Following in the footsteps of Malignant Hearts, Vampiric Powers, and the Seneschal companion, Season 4 of Diablo 4 has it’s own theme; Wolf’s Honor. While previous seasons tied their theme to their Seasonal Gimmick, Season 4 does things a little differently with it’s Wolf’s Honor system.

While Season 4’s theme is Loot Reborn, which represents an overhaul of various systems, the seasonal gimmick is something else entirely and is connected to a side story involving the Iron Wolves clan. The Iron Wolves are a warrior faction that has been fighting against the forces of Hell since Diablo 2, where they could be hired as mercenaries to fight alongside the player.

The group has continued to play a small role in the series since then, but Diablo 4 Season 4 puts them front and center of the new story quests. It also makes advancing through their ranks, and earning rewards while doing so, the latest exclusive mechanic/gimmick on offer this season.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4 Season 4’s rewards are worth the time it takes to unlock them.

Building Wolf’s Honor Reputation in Season 4

Here’s how the Wolf’s Honor reputation and rewards system works in Diablo 4 Season 4.

Essentially, building your reputation with the Iron Wolves and enjoying the rewards replaces Season 3’s Seneschal companion. Once you’re invited to join the Iron Wolves early on in the Season 4 story, you’ll be introduced to their Reputation system and a screen that shows you the various rewards on offer as you climb through the ranks.

To do this, you’ll need to farm Wolf’s Honor by fighting in Helltides and completing the various tasks they provide. Many of these events are similar to previous seasons, but in Season 4 they offer Reputation advancement within the Iron Wolves questline. To check your position within the Iron Wolves, speak to Soudeh in the Iron Wolves Encampment in Kehjistan.

Wolf’s Honor Rewards in Season 4

You’ll earn Wolf’s Honor Rewards as you climb up the ranks. There are 18 tiers in total, some offering cosmetic items, crafting materials, gear, and more.

The final rank at tier 18 is called the Highest of Honors of the Iron Wolves and offers a Resplendent Spark material, used in crafting Uber Uniques.

Here’s what each rank unlocks and what it does:

Reputation Rank Reward Description 1 Iron Wolves Weapon A weapon curated by the Iron Wolves for culling the Helltide. 2 Captain’s Gloves Gloves and Elixirs once used by a particularly brutal warrior. 3 Iron Wolves’ Messenger Gear Boots and Chest Armor once worn while rallying forces against the Helltide. 4 Traces of the Maiden Unsettling organs to track down the Blood Maiden, along with Unique equipment to prepare a fool who might try. 5 Natural Motion Magic Temper Manual: Offers Movement Speed, Mobility Cooldown Reduction, Evade Cooldown Reduction buffs. 6 The Iron Wolves’ Most Dependable A trio of Legendary Helm, Pants, and Ring said to thrive in any situation. 7 Glimmering Herb Supply A box of Herbs gathered throughout Helltifde. Some equipment mysteriously appeared inside overnight. 8 Iron Wolves’ Armory Several Legendaries accumulated by seasoned Iron Wolves. 9 Iron Wolves Vanity Chest Gemstones and accessories confiscated from the Iron Wolves to stop them from getting distracted. 10 Natural Motion Rare Temper Manual: Offers Movement Speed, Mobility Cooldown Reduction, Evade Cooldown Reduction buffs. 11 Iron Wolves’ Heroic Spoils Specialty equipment, polished with materials from recent strides against the Helltide. 12 Putrid Soul Collection A disgusting collection of Forgotten Souls, Helltide metals, and some body parts. 13 Cages of Hubris Ritual goods that invite dangerous foes. The previous owner died. 14 Iron Wolves’ Herbalist Hoard The Iron Wolves’ most powerful Elixirs and raw alchemy materials. 15 Natural Motion Legendary Temper Manual: Offers Movement Speed, Mobility Cooldown Reduction, Evade Cooldown Reduction buffs. 16 Iron Wolves’ Final Harvest Stockpiled resources for the ultimate bout against the Helltide. You will be doing the fighting. 17 Unspeakable Goods A vile container filled with decayed flesh, rotten eggs, and generally repulsive items. The Iron Wolves are very glad you want them. 18 Highest Honors of the Iron Wolves A Mount Trophy, Legendary Amulet, and Resplendent Spark, all polished to gleaming in honor of your service to the Iron Wolves.

