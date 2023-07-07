How to claim Diablo 4 Prime Gaming Rewards (July 2023)

Diablo 4 players can claim some serious rewards if they are part of Amazon’s Prime Gaming Rewards scheme. For information on D4’s July 2023 rewards and how to them, we’ve got you covered with our guide.

Amazon’s Prime Gaming Rewards allow players to secure exclusive bonuses for their favorite games. One of the latest members of the elite program is Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo 4. The RPG loot fest is the newest entry in the long-running franchise and gives players everything they’ve come to love over years and more.

To help players flesh out their Hellacious, and Heavenly, journey through Sanctuary, Prime Gaming Rewards will offer you cool, limited-time items. So let’s walk you through the service and how you can benefit from it and have greater efficiency in the game.

How to claim Diablo 4 Prime Gaming Rewards

First of all, in order to be eligible for Diablo 4 Prime Gaming Rewards, you will need a Battle.net account and an active Prime Gaming subscription.

For a more detailed walkthrough of the whole process, follow our step-by-step guide:

Firstly, if you haven’t already, head to Amazon Prime Gaming to subscribe to Amazon Prime. Once your subscription is active, you’ll need to make sure you have a Battle.net account. If you don’t, head to this link right here and sign up. It’s now time to connect both accounts, and you’ll need to sign in to your Prime Gaming account to do so. When that is done, head to the Prime Gaming homepage and find the Limited-time, Prime Day offers section. Look for the latest Diablo 4 content and click Claim. Confirm your content acquisition and it should be with you the next time you load up Diablo 4!

Blizzard Entertainment, Amazon Prime Gaming

What’s included in the Diablo 4 Prime Gaming pack? (July 2023)

Diablo 4’s Amazon Prime Gaming Rewards for July 2023 features the Brackish Fetch Mount Armor Bundle. It’s a purely cosmetic-only bundle that will enhance the appearance of your favorite mount.

Here’s a quick look at every item that you can find in the Brackish Fetch Mount Armor Bundle:

Scales of the Dead Sea: Mount Armor

Mount Armor Dead Sea Vessel: Mount Trophy

Mount Trophy Mariner Will: Mount Trophy

Prime Gaming does warn players that they need to complete the “Donan’s Favor” quest to ride the Mount. So, ensure you get that done as quickly as possible to make the most of your Prime gaming Rewards.

Diablo 4 Prime Gaming Rewards

During the course of Diablo 4’s lifespan, we expect Blizzard Entertainment to drop a whole host of freebies for players to claim. This will likely include new skins, mount trophies, special gear, and plenty of cosmetics.

So, make sure you claim the reward each month as you only have a month to obtain them. Then, keep checking back each and every month to see what new bonuses are available for Diablo 4.

In addition to Diablo 4’s Prime Gaming Rewards, take a look at all of our other guides for the game to get the most out of your experience:

