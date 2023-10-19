Diablo 4: Renown explained for Season 2
Renown is a rewards system in Diablo 4 that allows players to buff their character. Here’s how Renown works in Season 2 of Diablo 4.
Renown is a points system in Diablo 4 which incentivizes exploring and staking your claim on each of Sanctuary’s five zones: Fractured Peaks, Scosglen, Dry Steppes, Kehjistan, and Hawezar. Through completing various activities and quests in each of these regions, you can accumulate points to unlock rewards for your character which helps them become more powerful.
Most Renown in Diablo 4 Season 2 can be unlocked simply by working your way through the game‘s story, side quests, and various other activities, such as discovering new areas. Below, we’ve provided a breakdown of how you can unlock more renown in the game – and how much renown certain tasks net you.
What are Diablo 4 Renown rewards?
There are 5 Renown reward tiers to hit in each zone, you can earn Renown by completing quests and other tasks. The number of Renown points required to reach the next tier increases each time, but the value of each reward is as follows:
|Renown points increase
|Renown points requirement (total)
|Renown rewards granted
|Tier 1 Renown
|+200
|200
|Bonus XP,
3000 gold,
+1 Skill Point
|Tier 2 Renown
|+300
|500
|Bonus XP,
10000 gold,
+1 Potion Capacity
|Tier 3 Renown
|+400
|900
|Bonus XP,
25000 gold,
+1 Skill Point
|Tier 4 Renown
(Can only be achieved in World Tier 3+)
|+500
|1400
|Bonus XP,
60000 gold,
+80 Obols Capacity
|Tier 5 Renown
(Can only be achieved in World Tier 3+)
|+600
|2000
|Bonus XP,
150000 gold,
+4 Paragon Points
How to earn Renown in Diablo 4
There are six kinds of activities you can complete in order to earn Renown. A more passive action like discovering an area is worth only 5 Renown, whereas clearing a side dungeon is worth 30 Renown.
Strongholds are worth considerably more Renown points than other dungeon types in the region, as Strongholds are filled with stronger, higher-level enemies.
|Renown value
|Areas discovered
|5 Renown
|Altars of Lilith
|10 Renown
|Waypoints
|20 Renown
|Side quests
|30 Renown
|Side dungeons
|40 Renown
|Strongholds
|100 Renown
Each region has its own areas, waypoints, and altars to be discovered, as well as its own side quests, optional dungeons, and Strongholds to conquer.
The number of each of these activities varies from zone to zone, with Strongholds being the exception to this rule, as each region has three Strongholds each.
|Fractured Peaks
|Scosglen
|Dry Steppes
|Kehjistan
|Hawezar
|Areas
|77
|70
|51
|54
|56
|Altars of Lilith
|28
|34
|33
|31
|34
|Waypoints
|7
|8
|8
|6
|6
|Side quests
|35
|47
|38
|44
|49
|Side dungeons
|23
|25
|21
|23
|23
|Strongholds
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
Does Renown carry across to Diablo 4 Season 2?
Yes, Diablo 4 Season 2 has made Renown rewards account-wide. This means that once a player reaches max Renown on a character, even a non-Seasonal character, all rewards are automatically unlocked and available for all future characters.
For example, if you’ve already unlocked the map and found all the Altars of Lilith before, during or after Season 1, this Renown will carry over into Season 2. Players who’ve already completed the campaign will also be given the option to skip it, keeping the Renown earned from that first playthrough.
Remember, you’ll need to have unlocked a reward tier in order for the game to carry over your Renown. If you’ve not unlocked a specific tier then any Renown will be lost in your next playthrough.
Season 2 has also made it easier for Hardcore characters, if a player unlocks some Renown rewards, but dies, losing their character, all Renown will be saved and passed to the next character.
So, that’s everything you need to know about Renown in Diablo 4 Season 2. For more Diablo 4 content, check out some more of our Diablo 4 guides below:
