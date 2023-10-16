Diablo 4 Season 2 Twitch Drops: Release times and rewards

Blizzard has shared Diablo 4’s Season 2 Twitch Drops, which players can start earning on Tuesday, October 17.

Diablo 4’s first Twitch campaign went live at launch, notably rewarding participants with the Primal Instinct Mount.

It proved a rather controversial offering since users were only eligible if they subscribed to two participating channels. With Twitch subscriptions costing $4.99 each, this particular horse skin bore a hefty $10 price tag.

Blizzard’s cooked up yet another deal with Twitch, and just in time for Diablo 4’s second season. This time, the drops will revolve around a collection featuring four different items.

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4’s Season 2 Twitch Drops to launch weekly

Diablo 4 Season 2: Season of Blood officially kicks off on Tuesday, October 17. The game’s newest batch of Twitch Drops starts rolling out the same day, with new drops going live every week through November 13. Notably, each piece of content will constitute an armament from the Orichalcum collection.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

According to Blizzard, to access the Season of Blood drops, users must watch “at least 4 hours of any channel in the Diablo IV category with drops enabled each week.”

Article continues after ad

Week 1 Twitch Drops: Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorcerer

Blizzard Entertainment

Start Time: October 17 at 10 AM PDT

October 17 at 10 AM PDT End Time: October 24 at 11:59 AM PDT

October 24 at 11:59 AM PDT Reward: Oricalchum Blade Item Cosmetic

Week 2 Twitch Drops: Barbarian and Druid

Blizzard Entertainment

Start Time: October 24 at 12 PM PDT

October 24 at 12 PM PDT End Time: October 31 at 11:59 AM PDT

October 31 at 11:59 AM PDT Reward: Oricalchum Mallet Item Cosmetic

Week 3 Twitch Drops: Barbarian and Necromancer

Blizzard Entertainment

Start Time: October 31 at 12 PM PDT

October 31 at 12 PM PDT End Time: November 6 at 11:59 AM PDT

November 6 at 11:59 AM PDT Reward: Oricalchum Greatsword Item Cosmetic

Week 4 Twitch Drops: Druid

Blizzard Entertainment

Start Time: November 6 at 12 PM PST

November 6 at 12 PM PST End Time: November 13 at 12 PM PST

November 13 at 12 PM PST Reward: Oricalchum Quarterstaff Item Cosmetic

There you have it, every Twitch Drop coming to Diablo 4 Season 2. For more on all the happenings in Sanctuary, check out the following Diablo 4 hubs:

Best Diablo 4 Druid builds | Best Diablo 4 Necromancer builds | Best Diablo 4 Sorcerer builds | Will Diablo 4 be on Steam Deck? | How to get Diablo 4 beta wolf pet cosmetic | Diablo 4 system requirements | Will Diablo 4 have microtransactions & is it pay to win? | Is Diablo 4 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Diablo 4: Who is Tyrael? | Will Diablo 4 have controller support on PC?

Article continues after ad