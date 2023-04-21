How to get Diablo 4 beta Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy

The Diablo 4 Server Slam beta offers players the chance to unlock the Ashava Mount Trophy, so here’s how you can add it to your collection.

The Diablo 4 Server Slam beta allows players to explore the game’s mysterious lands, dark dungeons, and battle bloodthirsty beasts. One of these beasts is Ashava, a terrifying behemoth that uses her razor-sharp arm blades to slice and dice her enemies.

As the toughest enemy in the Diablo 4 beta, adventurers who manage to successfully defeat this ferocious monster will be able to claim the Ashava Mount Trophy. This is a reward you won’t want to miss, so here are all the requirements you need to meet in order to unlock it.

Article continues after ad

How to get the Diablo 4 Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy

Blizzard Ashava makes her appearance in the Diablo 4 Server Slam beta.

To get your hands on the Diablo 4 Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy, you’ll need to defeat Ashava with one Level 20 character. This toothy terror is one of the hardest enemies to defeat in the Diablo 4 beta, so you’ll need to have your wits about you if you wish to fell her.

Ashava will spawn at 9 a.m. PDT on May 13, 2023, and every 3 hours thereafter until the final spawn on May 14 at 9 a.m. PDT. This means adventurers won’t have long to take this behemoth down, so make sure you team up with other players to increase your chances of success.

Article continues after ad

If that isn’t exciting enough, those who play through the Server Slam beta will also be able to unlock the previous Early Access and Open Beta weekend rewards. These include the Initial Casualty Title, Early Voyager Title, and Beta Wolf Pack Cosmetic.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

You can unlock all of these Diablo 4 Server Slam rewards by meeting the following requirements:

Initial Casualty Title: Earned by reaching Kyovashad with one character.

Earned by reaching Kyovashad with one character. Early Voyager Title: Earned by reaching Level 20 on one character.

Earned by reaching Level 20 on one character. Beta Wolf Pack Cosmetic Item: Earned by reaching Level 20 on one character.

So there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about unlocking the Ashava Mount Trophy in Diablo 4. For more Diablo 4 content, make sure you check out our dedicated page.

Article continues after ad

Is Diablo 4 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Will Diablo 4 be on Steam Deck? | Diablo 4 system requirements | Will Diablo 4 have microtransactions & is it pay to win? | Is Diablo 4 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Diablo 4: Who is Tyrael? | Will Diablo 4 have controller support on PC? | Will Diablo 4 beta progress carry over to the full game?