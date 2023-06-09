Diablo 4 players surprised by which class is most played so far

Blizzard executive Rod Fergusson revealed the most-played class in Diablo 4, so far, and players seem genuinely surprised.

Counting the early access period, Diablo 4 has been available to the mass for a little over a week. Yet, many players have already had their final bout with Lilith in the fight for Sanctuary.

Given Diablo’s status as an ARPG, much of the talk has centered around the best class to use for the journey to the end.

Many would argue Necromancer deserves the designation, especially since it’s always counted among the most powerful Diablo classes. But, apparently, it’s not the new game’s most-used class.

Blizzard reveals Diablo 4’s most-played class, so far

Diablo SVP and General Manager Rod Fergusson recently disclosed which class is the most popular in Diablo 4. Fergusson shared the following in a Twitter post, “…the number 1 most played class in #DiabloIV is the Sorcerer/Sorceress!”

It seems Diablo faithful have a soft spot for ranged casters and their impressive number of crowd-control abilities.

Based on the replies to Fergusson’s tweet, many Diablo 4 players are surprised by this revelation. Some were certain Necromancer would earn the top spot, for example.

“I genuinely thought it would be Necromancer!” one person said. “Yet I see more necro’s running around than any other class…” someone else replied.

And others were of the mind that Druids or Barbarians would go out as the most-played Diablo 4 classes. “Where are they at? [I’ve] only seen druids and barbs lol.” According to another player, “That’s actually pretty surprising to me! I feel like I don’t see very many [Sorcerers] out in the world, mostly rogues and druids.”

It’s possible players run into one type of class more than another based on their character of choice. Either way, the magic wielders seem to be dominating the land of Sanctuary.