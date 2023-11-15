Diablo 4 Season 2: Should you skip the campaign?

Diablo 4 Season 2 features some new content to play, but should you replay the campaign or skip it when you jump into the new season?

Season 2 of Diablo 4 lets you skip the main story campaign if you’ve already completed it on an earlier playthrough. If not, then you’ll need to do that first before you can jump into the endgame content – and fully appreciate some of the new seasonal missions. If you have completed the campaign before, you may find the decision to skip it or not to be a difficult one. After all, the campaign is slightly different for each character class and some players find it to be the best and most fun way to reach endgame.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, others don’t want to commit all that time playing through the same missions over and over again, and may simply want to skip ahead to the game‘s latest seasonal content. This also makes total sense. So here’s the pros and cons of doing both, as there’s no right answer to whether you should skip the campaign in Diablo 4 Season 2. It all depends on you and your preferences as a player.

Blizzard Entertainment Lilith may have been defeated, but there’s a new problem to overcome for the denizens of Sanctuary.

Should you skip the campaign?

Seasons give you the option to replay Diablo 4 with a new character class but with all the benefits and rewards of seasonal gameplay, which also extends to the campaign. If you enjoy the story and want to see it again from a new perspective, then a seasonal journey is the best way to do that. You’ll be able to enjoy Vampire Powers and some cool unlockable gear that wasn’t available in your previous quest.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Like your first playthrough, by the end of the campaign, you’ll be ready for the endgame and can then turn your attention to the vampire questline, furthering your adventures in Sanctuary. The campaign is still a great way to level your character and earn rewards, but it’s not the only way to skin a demon.

If you choose to skip the campaign then your Renown, map, and horse will all instantly unlock, and the game with throw you straight into the seasonal content. You’ll also start in a new location, kickstarting the vampire quest with a cutscene and ready for that adventure.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You’ll start with a brand new character that you’ll need to build up to level 50 before things really start to get juicy and you unlock the endgame content. Of course, you can simply engage in side quests and the vampire storyline to help you get there. The season’s progression system will also help you get there quicker than you did the first time.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

So really it just depends on what you’d prefer to do, replay the campaign and level up that way, or skip it and explore the world doing other tasks. Don’t forget, you can start okaying the campaign but can skip it at any point once you feel sufficiently leveled. When you do, everything from your earlier playthrough will instantly unlock. Be aware though that side quests, events, and NPCs are always reset when you start a new seasonal journey, whether you skip the campaign or not.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s what we think you should consider before skipping the campaign. Be sure to check our other Diablo 4 content below:

Diablo 4 Review | Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | All Diablo 4 Gems: Types, effects, costs, more | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion | How to swap weapons in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: World Tiers explained | How to use emotes in Diablo 4

Article continues after ad