Diablo 4 has finally been unleashed and fans of the demonic looter have already spent countless hours in Sanctuary, however, even the most dedicated players will want a break from time to time. So, here are 7 games like Diablo you should play in 2023.

The modern entries in Blizzard’s Diablo franchise have become some of the most popular ARPGs available over the years, thanks to the unique builds players can create, the neverending pools of loot to collect, and a variety of classes to use.

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 has already gotten off the a great start with plenty of content for players to get stuck into, and future seasonal content on the way. Even the veterans of the franchise will want to take a break every now and then, however, and luckily there are plenty of similar games out there to pick up and play.

Whether you’ve already completed all that Diablo 4 has to offer, or simply want to divide your time in Sanctuary with another title, here are 7 games like Diablo you should play in 2023.

Article continues after ad

Torchlight II

Runic Games / Panic Button Games Torchwood II brings a vibrant twist to the ARPG genre.

Torchlight II is a dungeon-crawler from Runic Games. This vibrant title is set in a fantasy world where players can control one of four classes, each with unique skills and abilities — much like in the Diablo franchise.

The core gameplay loop sees the player exploring procedurally generated dungeons, battling waves of dangerous monsters, and collecting valuable loot to increase their stats and experience. This beloved sequel maintained all the features of the original and expanded the campaign, overhauled the UI, and added a number of features including a day and night cycle, and weather effects.

Article continues after ad

Torchlight III was released in 2020 and is still considered by many fans to be the best game in the series, making it a great choice for Diablo fans.

Hades

Supergiant Games Hades is an exciting top-down roguelike.

Hades was a surprise smash hit when Supergiant unleashed the hellish game in 2020. This unique title puts players in the shoes of Zagreus, prince of the Underworld who’s desperate to escape from the realm to get away from his father Hades.

The game is a hack-and-slash roguelike experience where the player must make their way through the Underworld by fighting enemies in a set of randomly generated rooms. While death will send you back to the beginning, the rewards and treasure you gain on each run will allow you to improve Zageus’ attributes, as well as unlock new weapons and abilities which will improve your chances of escape.

Article continues after ad

Overall, Hades is an extremely fun, challenging, and charming game that features stunning action combat.

Path of Exile

Grinding Gear Games Path of Exile is a great free-to-play ARPG.

Path of Exile is a top-down ARPG where players explore the fantasy world of Wraeclast as an exile with the aim of making their way back home to the nation of Oriath. There are seven character classes to choose from, which all have their own unique abilities, and with such an array of choices, there’s a class suited to every kind of player.

Article continues after ad

Throughout your journey in Path of Exile, you’ll come up against ancient Gods and monsters, which you’ll have to defeat to progress. The game is clearly inspired by the Diablo franchise and is considered a spiritual successor to Diablo II in particular.

Perhaps the biggest draw to Path of Exile is its free-to-play nature, meaning if you’re on the hunt for a new action-packed title to play and don’t want to break the bank, this is a great option.

Article continues after ad

Darksiders Genesis

Airship Syndicate Darksiders Genesis introduced a top-down perspective to the beloved series.

A spin-off to the original Darksiders series, Darksiders Genesis brings a top-down perspective to a franchise that previously specialized in fully 3D action-adventure games. The title sees players step into the shoes of protagonist Stife, and his brother War after they are summoned by the Charred Council to investigate the plans of the demon King Lucifer.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

During the game, players can freely switch between Stife and War allowing both gunplay and melee action in combat. There’s plenty of exploration and puzzle-solving to enjoy in this game, as well as a handful of Diablo-like progression systems to get to grips with.

Article continues after ad

It’s a fantastic entry in the action-packed franchise with compelling characters and excellent hack-and-slash gameplay.

Borderlands 2

Gearbox Software Borderlands 2 is an extremely fun looter shooter.

Originally released over a decade ago, Borderlands 2 is still considered one of the best looter shooters available. If collecting loot is your favorite thing about the Diablo franchise then this wacky sequel could be perfect for you.

Borderlands 2 is a chaotic First Person Shooter, where players join a group of Vault Hunters on a journey across the land of Pandora in an attempt to stop the menacing Handsome Jack before he can obtain the powers of a brand new Vault. The narrative is widely considered the strongest in the series and Jack in particular is an extremely compelling villain.

Article continues after ad

You’ll be shooting your way through countless enemies in Borderlands 2, and collecting loads of exciting loot along the way. If you’re itching for an FPS title with a lot of variety and that doesn’t take itself too seriously, Borderlands 2 is a must-play.

Lost Ark

Smilegate / Amazon Games Lost Ark includes in-depth PvE and PvP modes.

Lost Ark is a MMO ARPG co-developed by Smilegate and Tripod Studios, and published by Amazon Games. In just a few short years the game has already earned a dedicated player base thanks to its wealth of available content, regular seasonal updates, and a compelling combination of MMO mechanics and hack-and-slash gameplay.

Article continues after ad

The game features both PvE and PvP content with an emphasis on exploration, questing, and crafting. There are a handful of classes to try, and once the player’s character reaches level 50, a myriad of additional content is unlocked including endgame dungeons and raids.

If you’re looking for an ARPG with MMO-like social aspects that you’ll be playing for years to come, Lost Ark is a great Diablo alternative.

Destiny 2

Bungie Destiny 2 is one of the most looter shooters available in 2023.

If you’re looking for an FPS without the wacky humor of Borderlands, then Destiny 2 is a great option. This mammoth title from Bungie is an epic space adventure where players take control of a Guardian in one of three classes – the Titan, Hunter, or Warlock.

Article continues after ad

At its heart, Destiny 2 is a pure looter shooter where you’ll be gunning down hordes of alien enemies all with the goal of scoring the most coveted gear and weapons in the game. There are countless activities to keep you busy in Destiny 2, from the game’s story expansions, fast-paced Strikes, or the incredibly challenging Raids, as a free-to-play title, it’s more than worth seeing what this Sci-Fi world has to offer.

Although the sunsetting of older story content has admittedly made the game’s lore and overall newcomer onboarding quite a confusing experience, we’d still absolutely recommend giving Destiny 2 a go if you haven’t already.

Article continues after ad

There you have it, those are 7 games like Diablo you should play in 2023! For even more gaming content check out our lists below:

Best Switch RPGs to play in 2023 | Best MMO games to play in 2023 | Best games like Animal Crossing to play on Switch & PC | Best Mario games | Best Need for Speed games | Best-selling games of all time | Best open-world games | Best Assassin’s Creed games | Best Call of Duty games | Best Naruto games | Best Digimon games | Best LGBTQ+ games | Games like GTA you should play in 2023