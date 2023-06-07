How to save in Diablo 4

Wondering if you can save your progress in Diablo 4? Well, our handy guide has everything you need to know.

The Diablo 4 release is in full swing and players are currently delving into the game’s dungeons and experimenting with the best builds. However, those new to the Diablo series will be wondering whether you can manually save your progress.

After all, you’ll want to ensure that your newly acquired Legendary weapon or hours poured into level grinding is saved to the game’s server. So, whether you’re wondering if Diablo 4 has an autosave functionality or if you can save progress in dungeons, then our handy guide has you covered.

How to save your progress in Diablo 4

Blizzard There are many reasons for wanting to save your progress in Diablo 4.

There is no manual save in Diablo 4. Just like its predecessor, Diablo 4 features real-time saving that constantly uploads your progress to the game’s server. This means you’ll never have to worry about losing any progress, which is particularly useful given you may run into one of the game’s server errors.

Of course, this does also mean you’ll need to be extra careful when making your character and choosing which abilities to level. After all, you can’t just go back to a previous save state to redo these.

It’s also important to note that your progress through Dungeons won’t be saved, but your items and experience will. So, if you’re aiming to do a dungeon run, then be sure you have enough time set aside to complete it, otherwise you will find yourself having to backtrack.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about saving in Diablo 4. Make sure you check out our Diablo page for all the latest news and guides.

