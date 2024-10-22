Destiny 2 weapon rolls aren’t fixed after all – You’re really just that unlucky

Following the release of Destiny 2‘s Vesper’s Host Dungeon, multiple claims from players that randomly rolled weapons assign higher drop rates to specific perks and combos have prompted Bungie to respond.

Using VS Chill Inhibitor – a Grenade Launcher obtained from Vesper’s Host – as an example, an X/Twitter user claimed on October 21 that their “binomial test” “proved” a desirable perk combo, Envious Arsenal & Bait and Switch, had lower odds of dropping than others.

Agreeing with the findings, another shared their anecdotal experience, stating, “I definitely think they weight stuff because I play the game, but all the values are scrubbed before the API is pushed.”

Inevitably, the discussion migrated to Destiny 2’s subreddit, where Bungie caught wind of the debate, subsequently responding in a thread titled “Perk Weighting – true or false?”.

“Hey all, we had a conversation with our Sandbox folks this morning about this. There is no perk weighting active for any Legendary weapon perks in Destiny 2,” the developer stated, adding, “We have added perk attunement for Exotic Class Items in a recent update, but that’s a different system.”

In addition to official clarification, a former employee of the studio also contributed to the conversation. “There’s no mechanism in the code of the engine to weight perk drops on a weapon. Items can be weighted, but the individual perks can’t be,” they said on X/Twitter.

While the above comments should put any doubt to rest, this is far from the first time weighted perks have become a hot topic among Destiny 2’s community. In a 2022 This Week at Bungie blog post, the studio addressed the very same discourse.

“Weapon perks are weighted equally under all circumstances. There are zero cases in the game where one perk is more likely to roll than another.”, it stated.

The takeaway? If you’ve yet to score that one god roll you’ve been hunting hours, days, or even weeks for, the only barrier standing between you and success is lady luck.