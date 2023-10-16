Cyberpunk 2077 fans bemused as Nibbles the cat is wanted for second-degree murder

Cyberpunk 2077 fans have been left confused and laughing after a player revealed on Reddit how Nibbles the in-game cat was wanted for multiple illegal offenses, including second-degree murder and “illegally obtaining human remains” to name a few.

Within Cyberpunk 2077, characters across the world can be scanned to see if they have a bounty out on them. These bounties are then scaled on a star rating system in regards to which is more important based on the crimes they have committed.

This bounty system is also a great way for V to make some money and in turn, upgrade gear.

Though in a new Reddit thread, a Cyberpunk 2077 player uploaded a photo of an in-game cat resting on a couch. Ppon closer inspection, the player discovered that Nibbles is somehow wanted for breaking a few laws.

What has this cat done to break the law you ask? According to the game, Nibbles has broken many laws and is “wanted for Grand Theft; Second Degree Murder; First Degree Murder; Selling Stolen Cyberware; Illegally obtaining human remains.”

Throughout the Reddit thread, fans have been commenting on their confusion at the surprise discovery as well as making fun of what appears to be an in-game glitch. One user wrote, “According to the lore Nibbles is a far descendant of Deathwish, Bartmoss’ cyborg cat with human consciousness.”

Others added, “So I wouldn’t say it is a normal cat” and “Let’s be real. Should we really hold that against Nibbles? Sometimes you just have a bad day and end up illegally obtaining deceased human body parts. It happens to the best of us from time to time. Happens to me at least once a month.”

Finally, another Reddit user exclaimed, “NIBBLES NO. I know you get bored when I leave but stop using the darkweb while I am gone! Human remains? Really? I can get you the finest synthmeat you desire.”

For all the latest Cyberpunk 2077 news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.