Cyberpunk 2077 players find “emotional” Edgerunners easter egg in Update 2.0

The much-anticipated 2.0 update for Cyberpunk 2077 has finally been released, and players are racing back to Night City to experience the game’s desired overhaul. While the update introduces numerous new changes to the base game, players have discovered an Easter egg that is an emotional callback to the Edgerunners anime series. Here’s what they found.

After the disappointing release of Cyberpunk 2077 in 2020, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners breathed new life into the game’s universe, allowing fans to once again immerse themselves in Night City’s neon-lit streets.

With its stunning animation, captivating characters, and a plot that promised to expand upon the rich lore of the franchise, the anime became incredibly popular among fans and gamers. Soon after, an Edgerunners update was rolled out to the base game as well, but it only added cosmetic items, vehicles, and weapons.

Presently, fans can’t stop talking about an emotional Edgerunners-related easter egg that was discovered in the most recent 2.0 update, which overhauls the base game and introduces a staggering number of new features.

Read with caution, chooms. The following info contains major Edgerunners anime spoilers.

Cyberpunk 2077 players find “emotional” Edgerunners easter eggs

SynthPotato, an X user, discovered the epitaph of David Martinez beneath his niche in the Night City Columbarium with update 2.0, which was a direct reference to his demise in the Edgerunners anime. According to legend, the epitaph was composed by Lucy, one of the anime’s main characters.

The epitaph reads, “You didn’t take me to the moon, but you were there with me,” a reference to David’s promise to Lucy that he would take her to the moon. While she took a trip on her own near the conclusion of the anime series, the character appeared to have returned to Night City to bury David and all of her other friends and to write epitaphs for them.

CD Projekt RED Players can also find Gloria and Rebecca’s epitaphs in the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update.

In addition, players discovered the epitaphs of other characters such as Gloria Martinez (David’s mother) and Rebecca, which had also been written by Lucy. “You were correct. David reached the top of Arasaka Tower”, read Gloria’s epitaph while alluding to her dream of seeing her son get a job at Arasaka Tower. Surprisingly her epitaph was placed right next to David’s.

While Rebecca’s epitaph read, “I regret not finishing our conversation,” this was a reference to a conversation Lucy desired to have with Rebecca before she departed and Rebecca met a tragic end. When asked where these epitaphs could be found, the user who shared them also provided the location where players can visit and experience the bittersweet callbacks for themselves.

