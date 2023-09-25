Cyberpunk 2077’s police will work with criminals to fight players in bizarre bug

Even after Cyberpunk 2077’s game-changing 2.0 update, players are still encountering weird bugs affecting police AI.

Out of the gate, the Night City Police Department caused problems left and right for Cyberpunk 2077 players. Users learned the hard way early on that sometimes Night City’s finest would appear out of thin air, mere moments after a crime was committed.

In other cases, the police would do little to chase after those who committed the most egregious crimes. And it often felt like patrols were more or less non-existent.

Article continues after ad

CD Projekt Red issued several patches to address the police-related hiccups. But the studio especially went out of its way to revamp the police system for the recently released 2.0 update. Above all else, the update ensures cops give chase, a rework that goes hand-in-hand with Cyberpunk’s new vehicle combat mechanics.

Article continues after ad

Cyberpunk 2077’s police system still suffers from weird bugs

According to Reddit user Suspicious_Trainer82, the 2.0 update is “awesome” yet the RPG’s police system continues to cause problems.

“I’m getting pretty sick of the police jumping in and taking the side of the gangsters. It makes zero sense and is making leveling a chore,” the user wrote.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Numerous people in the thread similarly said Night City’s police force isn’t worth much. One person claimed that while doing a gig for Regina, they entered a clinic and were instantly attacked by gang members. Upon going back outside, the player found that even while getting shot at, patrolling police officers wouldn’t lift a finger to help.

Article continues after ad

CD Projekt Red

Apparently, these police-related bugs aren’t exclusive to Cyberpunk 2077 2.0. One person noted that cops fighting alongside criminals was an issue even before the 2.0 update went live. This particular hiccup may rear its head more often now that NCPD patrols the city and responds to crimes as intended.

Article continues after ad

“The reason why nobody noticed [before] is because it’s rare. Now that 2.0 is here, police are more frequent. They will actively investigate an ongoing crime…”

Cyberpunk 2077 may need another update or two to fully sort out all of its policing errors. For now, though, most players seem focused on the impending release of Phantom Liberty, which launches on September 16 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.