The ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 car guide: Car classes, horsepower, specs - Dexerto

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most hotly-anticipated games of the year, and cars play a massive part. We’ve assembled the ultimate guide to the cars of Night City, including their classes and how to use them.

It’s an open-world game from the creators of the acclaimed Witcher 3: Wild Hunt game. Set in fictional ‘night city’ players must navigate their lives in this futuristic cityscape, and create their own destiny within the game.

Advertisement

Cars play a massive part of the Cyberpunk 2077 story. They function as both as a method of transportation and a way of earning valuable in-game money and benefits, and the developers have done a fantastic job of ‘weaving’ them into the fabric of the game.

With so many different vehicles on offer, we’ve had a taste of some of the cars and classes to expect within the game. While this will not be an exhaustive list, it provides an early insight into the vehicles available for launch.

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 Car Classes

In the behind-the-scenes Night City Wire YouTube series, players got their first look at some of the car classes in Cyberpunk 2077. Everything from the exteriors to the interiors are created in incredible detail, leading to the game having some of the best open-world vehicle graphics ever seen.

The appearance and performance of the vehicles in Cyberpunk will also vary between locations. For example, a car from the city will likely feature a full dashboard, whereas one from the badlands may have no dashboard at all.

According to the developers, each vehicle will offer a “unique driving experience” so vehicle choice may make-or-break a mission. Several different classes (levels) of cars have been revealed so far, which we’ve highlighted below.

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 Economy cars

For those looking to get around in no-frills style, there’s the ‘Economy class.’

Featuring small city cars such as hatchbacks and basic runabouts, the Economy class will likely form the ‘starter’ class of vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077. “Don’t expect advanced tech or luxurious materials here” is the word from the devs, but they should get you from A-to-B easily enough.

Makigai Maimai

A small basic hatchback, the Makigai looks to be a familiar site on the streets of Night City. While very low powered with only 71hp, its diminutive size will be a tactical advantage when navigating the tiny alleyways and side streets of the city.

A small basic hatchback, the Makigai looks to be a familiar site on the streets of Night City. While very low powered with only 71hp, its diminutive size will be a tactical advantage when navigating the tiny alleyways and side streets of the city. Thorton Colby

A low-end sedan perfect for getting around without drawing too much attention, the Thorton is a dependable ride for those looking to get around on the cheap. While it is significantly more powerful than the Makigai, it is also heavier and far larger.

A low-end sedan perfect for getting around without drawing too much attention, the Thorton is a dependable ride for those looking to get around on the cheap. While it is significantly more powerful than the Makigai, it is also heavier and far larger. Archer Hella

The Archer is the ‘premium’ choice from the Economy class from what we’ve seen so far. With 212hp and a curb weight similar to the Thorton, it should prove to be a good base for future upgrades.

Cyberpunk 2077 Executive cars

Moving up in the world from the ‘Economy’ class, Executive cars are the best way to impress others in Night City without breaking the bank. If you’re a high-rolling assassin that still wants to blend in, the Executive class is the one for you.

Advertisement

Read more: NELK Boys’ SteveWillDoIt surprises kyle with super rare $135k Audi RS7

NELK Boys’ SteveWillDoIt surprises kyle with super rare $135k Audi RS7 Villefort Alvarado

Looking like a Rolls-Royce from the future, the Villefort Alvarado is a sure-fire way to impress anyone on the streets of Night City. Featuring 407hp and a weight of over 200kg, this bruiser will feel at home cruising the streets or being used as a mobile battering ram.

Looking like a Rolls-Royce from the future, the Villefort Alvarado is a sure-fire way to impress anyone on the streets of Night City. Featuring 407hp and a weight of over 200kg, this bruiser will feel at home cruising the streets or being used as a mobile battering ram. Villefort Cortes

While not as powerful as its stablemate the Alvarado, the Cortes is still a mean bruiser. Despite its lower power at 333hp, it is also lighter than the Alvarado, so may prove to be a more nimble vehicle – perfect for escaping danger.

Chevillon Thrax

Think New York mobster meets dystopian future, and you’ve got the 388hp Chevillon Thrax. Perfect for making a statement, the Thrax combines power, weight and handsome looks for the discerning driver.

Cyberpunk 2077 Heavy-Duty cars

From utility vehicles to mobile missile launchers, the Heavy-Duty class doesn’t let anything get in its way. Perfect for high levels of protection and use as impromptu battering rams, the vehicles in the heavy-duty category are perfect for when you really, really don’t want to slow down for anything.

Kaukaz Bratsk

Featuring a number of different uses from trailer units to big dump trucks, the Kaukaz Bratsk is a 549hp jack-of-all-trades. While it may have plenty of power, its high curb weight will slow it down, so don’t expect it to out-run any threats.

Featuring a number of different uses from trailer units to big dump trucks, the Kaukaz Bratsk is a 549hp jack-of-all-trades. While it may have plenty of power, its high curb weight will slow it down, so don’t expect it to out-run any threats. Kaukaz Zeya

In complete contrast to the Bratsk, the Zeya is idea for inner-city duties where you need a little more weight behind you. A short-wheelbase utility vehicle, the Kaukaz Zeya mixes strength and agility into one utilitarian package.

In complete contrast to the Bratsk, the Zeya is idea for inner-city duties where you need a little more weight behind you. A short-wheelbase utility vehicle, the Kaukaz Zeya mixes strength and agility into one utilitarian package. Militech Behemoth

A true brute, the massive (and very heavy) Militech Behemoth is idea for traversing the most dangerous regions of Cyberpunk 2077.With a whopping 9000kg+ of weight behind it, the Behemoth might not be the best getaway vehicle, but it can easily smash any pursuit vehicles out of the way.

Cyberpunk 2077 Sports cars

Perfect for high-speed pursuits, sports cars blend performance with agility and style – ideal for quick getaways without breaking the bank. There are also a ton of upgrades and style changes available, to make your characters car unique in Night City.

Advertisement

Quadra Type-66

With 666hp, the Type-66 is superb for those who love to fettle with and tune their cars. Expect plenty of agility and responsive handling, the Type-66 may also make a good base for a competitive vehicle.

With 666hp, the Type-66 is superb for those who love to fettle with and tune their cars. Expect plenty of agility and responsive handling, the Type-66 may also make a good base for a competitive vehicle. Mizutani Shion

Looking distinctly more aggressive and desert-spec than the Type-66, the Shion is sure to intimidate any opponents you encounter around Night City. With plenty of customization options available, the Shion is a flexible and powerful sports class vehicle.

Looking distinctly more aggressive and desert-spec than the Type-66, the Shion is sure to intimidate any opponents you encounter around Night City. With plenty of customization options available, the Shion is a flexible and powerful sports class vehicle. Quadra Turbo-R

One of the more unique vehicles in the Sports class, the wedge-shaped Turbo R looks like it’s going fast even when standing still. With 632hp, it’s no slowpoke, but sits below the Type-66 in terms of outright power.

Cyberpunk 2077 Hypercars

Blending speed and armour into one stunning package, the hypercars class is the best-of-the-best Night City has to offer. Don’t expect such technology to come cheap, mind; These will be some of the most costly cars in the game.

Read more: PC requirements for Black Ops Cold War Beta: Minimum & recommended specs

PC requirements for Black Ops Cold War Beta: Minimum & recommended specs Herrara Outlaw

Packing 755hp with a curb weight of less than 2000kg, the Outlaw will outrun almost anything you come up against in Cyberpunk 2077. Stylish and speedy, what more could you want?

Packing 755hp with a curb weight of less than 2000kg, the Outlaw will outrun almost anything you come up against in Cyberpunk 2077. Stylish and speedy, what more could you want? Rayfield Caliburn

Resembling a Bugatti Veyron from the future, the Rayfield Caliburn is one of the fastest vehicles in the game. With 1660hp and a curb weight of only 1760, the Caliburn with burn rubber with ease.

Resembling a Bugatti Veyron from the future, the Rayfield Caliburn is one of the fastest vehicles in the game. With 1660hp and a curb weight of only 1760, the Caliburn with burn rubber with ease. Rayfield Aerondight

Given that the introductory voiceover says “less than 1000 people in the world can afford the Aerondight” expect this to be one of the most expensive vehicles in the game. Despite its high price tag, it’s performance credentials aren’t as impressive as the Caliburn, but it does make for a good ‘flex’ of your wealth.

As this is just a preliminary selection of the cars featured in trailers, you can expect many, many more to feature in the final game.

We’ll be sure to update this piece as we get more news on the cars and vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077.