Cyberpunk 2077’s Death Stranding Easter egg brings BB to Night City

A Cyberpunk 2077 player discovered a Death Stranding Easter egg that drops BB into another type of dystopian future.

CD Projekt Red and Kojima Productions have been referencing each other in one form or another for years at this point. Most notably, Hideo Kojima appears in Cyberpunk 2077, acting as an NPC that players can find while exploring the bar in Konpeki Plaza.

Meanwhile, a few Cyberpunk-inspired cosmetic items hit Death Stranding in late 2020. The update allows users to equip Sam with Johnny Silverhand’s sunglasses, for example.

But it seems Night City hides a blatant Death Stranding Easter egg, as well. And some players are just learning of its existence.

Cyberpunk 2077 fan finds Death Stranding Easter egg

“Is that the thing from Death Stranding?” Reddit user deddyduck_22 asked in the Cyberpunk subreddit. The screenshot accompanying the post shows a BB submerged in Death Stranding’s trademark yellow pod.

Instead of being strapped to Sam, the BB in question rests atop a weird platform in Cyberpunk 2077. Stranger still are the circumstances under which players can find the Bridge Baby.

During The Hunt side quest with River, V will help track down the so-called “Peter Pan” serial killer. The trail leads to the NCPD lab located in the southeast corner of the building. While inside the lab, users should spot BB in its pod, clearly being studied.

Scanning the pod confirms this version of the equipment functions in the manner it does in Death Stranding. According to the scan’s “Intended Use” text, the pod “Maintains the life of BBs and detects BTs.” It would seem, then, that someone somewhere in Night City has made contact with the other side.

For not, it’s unclear if more Kojima or Death Stranding-related Easter eggs will pop up in Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion. Players can discover that much for themselves when the new content drops on September 26 of PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.