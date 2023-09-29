Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: All fixers in Dogtown

Dogtown is the brand new region that was added to Cyberpunk 2077 alongside its brand-new DLC Phantom Liberty. Here are all the fixers you can find in Dogtown to complete gigs and earn eddies.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a game where survival of the fittest is the name of the game. You are a mercenary just like many others and in order to reach the top, you need both money as well as equipment.

As it happens, the only way to make a name for yourself is by undertaking jobs from fixers and completing them efficiently. Therefore, if you are going to Dogtown in Cyberpunk 2077, you might be wondering whom to contact to undertake gigs.

Here is all you need to know about fixers in Cyberpunk 2077.

CD PROJEKT RED Phantom Liberty has only one fixer to find

All fixers in Dogtown in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

There is only one fixer that you can find in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. This fixer is going to be Mr. Hands who will offer you gigs to undertake which in turn will earn you rewards. As always, undertaking gigs is necessary as it is the fastest way to earn street cred, money, and level.

You will get a total of 8 gigs in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. The gigs aren’t complex which is why you should complete all of them. If you are looking for the names of gigs, then click on the link here, to get a list of all the ones that you need to complete.

Obviously, this is not the only thing to do in Dogtown, as there are side jobs and as always the main story quest which will earn you rewards as well. However, make sure that you balance between undertaking side jobs, main jobs, and gigs while spending your time in Dogtown.

This completes all you need to know about fixers in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

