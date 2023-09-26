All main story missions in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is officially available and players are having a blast diving into it. The expansion features a pretty big story surrounding the area named Dogtown. Here are all the main story missions you need to undertake in this brand-new expansion.

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally back and this time it is at the top of the world. The release of Phantom Liberty and update 2.0 saw the title shoot back up to the very top of player and sales charts and rightfully so. Phantom Liberty is an impressive addition to the game and it adds even more depth to an already brilliant storyline.

Therefore, if you are about to start the expansion, you might be wondering the names of all the main story quests. As it happens, there are quite a few that you will have to go through to finally reach the conclusion.

Here is all you need to know surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty main story missions.

CD PROJEKT RED Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty features a deep and immersive story

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: List of all main story missions

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty just like the base game has a pretty deep story. Your decisions matter a lot here and what dialogue you choose to go with will determine how things progress. Regardless, a list of all the main story missions that you can undertake (depending on your choices) in the expansion has been given below:

Dog Eat Dog Hole in the Sky Spider and the Fly Lucretia My Reflection The Damned Get It Together You Know My Name Birds With Broken Wings I’ve Seen That Face Before Firestarter The Killing Moon Run This Town Through Pain to Heaven Who Wants to Live Forever Things Done Changed Blacksteel in the Hour of Chaos Somewhat Damaged Leave in Silence Four Score and Seven

Now, it is important to mention here, that Firestarter is a vital mission in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. This is because the choices you make in that mission define how much more you get to play the game.

Therefore, it is recommended that you replay that particular mission multiple times in order to achieve all the endings possible via Phantom Liberty. However, it is recommended you do not rush through the main story as there is so much more to do in Dogtown in terms of exploration.

This concludes all you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s main story missions. If you found it informative, do not forget to check some of our other guides at Dexerto.

