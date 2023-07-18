Will Modern Warfare 2 weapons & Operators carry over into Modern Warfare 3? Devs respond

With Call of Duty’s 2023 release on the horizon, many are wondering if weapons, Operators, and premium bundles from Modern Warfare 2 will carry over into the reported Modern Warfare 3. Here’s what we know.

Another year, another new CoD release. As has been standard in the gaming industry for the past two decades, Activision is once again gearing up to launch another mainline entry in its massively popular FPS series.

This time around, however, we could be in store for a more unique transition. Where typically, we see a full reset on an annual cycle, with players jumping over to the new title and starting from scratch, that tradition may be changing in 2023.

Given this year’s rumors began by suggesting Modern Warfare 3 was initially planned as additional content for MW2, before blossoming into a “fully-fledged” release, select content could be set to carry over. In fact, developers have even teased as much already. Here’s what you need to know.

Activision Your unique bundles, like this Kevin Durant skin, could be carrying over into Modern Warfare 3.

Will my weapons, Operators, & bundles carry over from Modern Warfare 2 into Modern Warfare 3?

In short, it appears the answer is yes, your weapons, Operators, and bundles currently in Modern Warfare 2 will seemingly be available in Modern Warfare 3 when it launches later this year.

Following initial leaks on July 17, leaks claiming certain content will indeed carry over, Activision chimed in to all but confirm the news amid a wave of excitement. “Let’s get this out of the way…” the official Call of Duty Twitter account shared the very same day.

Posing a question, the account asked “Should MW2 Operators, Weapons, and Bundles carry forward into Call of Duty 2023?” The only two options in the poll were “Yes,” and “Yes, when is reveal?”, thus locking in the fate of this content.

As a result, players can expect to retain access to their unlocked or purchased weapon Blueprints, cosmetic Bundles, and of course, all Operators as well.

Exactly what this means for progression systems in Modern Warfare 3, remains to be seen. If some are able to begin this year’s title with all weapons from Modern Warfare 2, there’s no doubt it could offset the new player experience.

We’re sure to learn plenty more in the coming weeks so rest assured, we’ll keep you posted here with all the latest Modern Warfare 3 details as they emerge.