Modern Warfare 3 leak reveals fate of operators and weapon skins from previous game

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players fear losing their cosmetic purchases based on previous history. However, a leak revealed that it may be worth spending your COD Points in preparation for Modern Warfare 3.

Infinity Ward controversially blocked previously purchased Operators, weapon skins, and blueprints from carrying over to WZ2 from WZ1. Players were still able to use the cosmetic items they purchased in Warzone Caldera, but the devs announced the game’s servers are shutting down on September 21, 2023.

Players can still access those cosmetic items in Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard, but free-to-play users are out of luck. In February, some MW2 community members demanded cosmetic refunds, as they believed there would be a second year of the game’s life cycle.

Despite a new COD game coming out, the devs may have backtracked on their previous stance this time around.

Modern Warfare 3 leak reveals Operators and weapons carry over

COD leaker BobNetworkUK alleged: “MWII Operators and weapons could transfer over to MWII.”

Leaked images of the Modern Warfare 3 weapon lineup corroborated their claim.

“Sources have claimed this before, but this has been further reinforced by the TAQ-V (an MWII weapon) showing up in leaked photos of the MWIII weapon roster.”

One player responded: “If this all comes true, I would have no issue putting money on this game.”

A transfer of cosmetics would also mean players would be able to use their favorite weapons again in Modern Warfare 3. “Oh good, that means MWIII’s weapon roster is just an addition to MWII’s without wiping everything clean, as it should be,” a second user added.”

Other community members took a different tone with the announcement, as a third fan asked: “Why do I want the guns I just played an entire year with?”

It is important to take every leak with a pinch of salt. Even if the weapons carry over from MW2, that doesn’t necessarily mean cosmetics items will transfer as well. For more, check out the rest of the Modern Warfare 3 leaks.