Do Modern Warfare 2 levels carry forward into Modern Warfare 3?

With the arrival of Modern Warfare 3, players are left wondering whether their hard-earned levels and prestige from Modern Warfare 2 will carry forward into the new game.

In August, Activision revealed that a new Carry Forward system would be introduced into the Modern Warfare series, allowing players to carry over some of their progress between games.

Now that Modern Warfare 3 is here, players can carry forward a significant amount of their MWII content, such as their arsenal of weapons, unlocked Operators, and various cosmetic items,

However, a burning question among fans is whether their ranks and level progression in Modern Warfare 2 will carry forward into Modern Warfare 3.

Will MW2 ranks and levels carry forward to MW3?

When it comes to the specific question of whether ranks and level progress in Modern Warfare 2 transfer to Modern Warfare 3, the answer is no.

The progression system in terms of Rank and Prestige XP is game-specific. This means that while you can level up a Modern Warfare 2 weapon in Modern Warfare 3, the Rank and Prestige XP you earn will be awarded in the game where you are leveling up your weapon, either MWII or MWIII, but not both.

While Call of Duty’s highly-praised Carry Forward system allows a vast amount of content to be transferred from a previous Modern Warfare title to a new one it does not extend to transferring ranks and level progress.

For players hoping to level up and Prestige in Modern Warfare 3 they’ll need to do so by completing matches and finishing objectives in MW3. With the maximum level cap now set at just 55 until Season 1 starts, players will seemingly have no problem leveling up fast before the next five Prestige levels are introduced in December.

