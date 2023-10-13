Does Modern Warfare 3 have crossplay and cross-platform progression?

Modern Warfare 3 is a brand new title in the Call of Duty franchise developed by Infinity Ward and Activision. Here is a guide on whether this new title features crossplay and cross-platform progression.

Modern Warfare 3 is set to release in the month of November. Players have already got a taste of the game through the open beta, but it is now time for the full release.

There is a significant hype around the game and players across both consoles and PC are geared to play it in full flow. However, a question has been arising on whether the game features crossplay and cross-platform progression or not.

Here is what we know about crossplay and cross-platform for Modern Warfare 3.

Activision Modern Warfare 3 has both crossplay and cross-platform

Will Modern Warfare 3 feature crossplay?

Modern Warfare 3, just like all the previous titles will feature crossplay across both PC and consoles. This means that you will be able to play with your friends even if they are on different platforms. Additionally, if you are playing solo, you will match irrespective of the platform.

Will Modern Warfare 3 have cross-platform progression?

Yes, Modern Warfare 3 will feature cross-platform progression. All you need to do is make an Activision account and you will be able to get your progression back irrespective of the platform you pick. However, you must own the game on the respective platform to enable this feature.

This means that if you have Modern Warfare 3 on PC, you will need to purchase it on PlayStation 5 or your Xbox Series X if you want to play on those platforms using the same account.

This is all that you need to know about Modern Warfare 3 when it comes to crossplay and cross-platform progression. For more on the game, do not forget to check out some of the links provided below.

