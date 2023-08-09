Modern Warfare 3 Carry Forward explained: Weapons, operators, bundles

Activision confirmed MW2 weapon progression, operator skins, and weapon blueprints carry over to Modern Warfare 3. Here is everything you need to know about the Carry Forward system.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 controversially didn’t carry over purchased cosmetics from WZ1. Players can still use their items in multiplayer, but free-to-play-only users lost access to over two years of microtransactions.

Some community members refrained from purchasing anything in MW2, fearing they might lose everything again. Activision eased worries by confirming that weapons, Operators, & bundles will carry over to the next series entry.

Instead of celebrating the news, community members criticized Activision for waiting over a year to make the announcement. Hopefully, fans embrace the announcement once they learn everything included.

What is Modern Warfare 3 Carry Forward?

In the Carry Forward blog, Activision confirmed MW3 will feature its own weapons and content set, but all MW2 operators, weapons, and more will be available to use in the next game.

This means players will keep their leveled-up weapons and attachments, Bundles, Operator Skins, Battle Pass items, and weapon blueprints.

Weapon levels are fully synced up, meaning if you go back to MW2 to play, the weapon will have its level maintained between both games and maintained in Warzone.

However, there are a few exceptions. If MW3 does not have a vehicle or item that players have a skin for, those won’t carry over. Wartracks (music) will not carry over and MW2 operators unlocked via challenges in the campaign or other modes can only be accessed in MW2.

For the camo grinders, you can use an MW2 weapon in MW3 and get mastery. However, MW3 camos can only be equipped on MW3 weapons and vice versa.

It’s important to note that Double XP tokens will carry over as well.

Battle Pass weapons that you did not unlock in MW2 will have direct path challenges in MW3 to unlock. However, other Battle Pass content is only available if you got them when the BP was active.

For more, make sure to check out the rest of our MW3 coverage.