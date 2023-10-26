Do double XP tokens transfer to Modern Warfare 3 From MW2?

Whether it be Double level, weapon, or Battle Pass XP, here is everything you need to know about tokens carrying over to Modern Warfare 3 from MW2.

Some community members held back from purchasing MW2 microtransactions, fearing they wouldn’t carry over to the next game. This comes after already getting burned once when cosmetic items didn’t carry over from WZ1 to WZ2. Thankfully, the devs stepped in and announced Carry Forward.

The new program ensures that all weapon progression, operator skins, and weapon blueprints carry over to Modern Warfare 3. Players can feel safe purchasing an operator skin in-store or spending hours completing a challenge to unlock a new camo.

However, if players didn’t read the fine print, they may have missed if double XP tokens will carry over to the next title.

Do double XP tokens transfer to Modern Warfare 3

In short, yes, double XP tokens transfer over to MW3 from MW2. So players have nothing to worry about if they feel as though they have to rush to use every final token. Better yet, the tokens could be just what users need to get a headstart in the next game, unlocking new weapons.

If players missed the initial announcement in August, CharlieIntel reminded players: “All XP tokens will transfer and be fully available to use in #MW3 at launch.”

That doesn’t mean it’s not worth using tokens now. Weapon levels are fully synced up, meaning weapons maintain their level between both games. So, if you have any loose ends, it’s worth tying those up now before the next game.

It remains to be seen how strong MW2 weapons will be in the next game, but Warzone expert JGOD claimed: “There is a completely new weapon profile they can attach to these guns that changes them to the MW3 profiles.”

If the old weapons don’t translate well, at least players will have XP tokens to level up Modern Warfare 3’s weapons.