CoD players discover some MW2 skins are “pay-to-win” on MW3’s maps

MW3 players are sharing their worst fears ahead of the full-game launch, with the latest fear centered on the Carry Forward system.

MW3’s arrival is nearly here, and despite the overwhelmingly negative reception to the game’s campaign, fan hype is still relatively high for the multiplayer.

It’s for good reason, as MW3 will see sixteen maps at launch, all from 2009′ beloved Modern Warfare 2. Along with that, this title will feature a “Carry Forward” system, letting players bring all of their MW2 purchases and weaponry over.

However, this same system is causing some player concern, most notably due to “pay-to-win” skins coming over to MW3.

CoD players fear MW2 skins will ruin MW3

In recent years, Call of Duty has heavily invested in making its in-game shop the best it can be. MW2 has reflected that sentiment, with this year bringing in DOOM and even rappers like 21 Savage and Nicki Minaj, complete with unique weapons and character skins.

As the name implies, the “Carry Forward” system lets players bring all their MW2 cosmetics to the next title. This has caused some players to brainstorm what MW3 will be like, and it’s raised some questions.

Shared to the ModernWarfareIII Reddit, user ThunderTRP showed a glimpse of what’s to come. In an image, the infamous Gaia skin is shown on Estate, and it gave fans a nasty headache.

The Gaia skin is just one example, but an infamous one nonetheless. Fans have begged for changes, as it’s nearly unseeable due to its design. “I genuinely didn’t see them for like a solid 10 seconds,” one player reflected. Combine that Estate’s forest foliage, and MW3 players are in for a time like no other.

With the spawn’s less-than-stellar, and MW3 already ripped for being a technical step backward, this year’s title may be putting itself in a pickle.