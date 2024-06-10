Black Ops 6 Carry Forward explained: Warzone, MW2 & MW3 weapons

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is launching in Fall 2024 and already players are anticipating getting to grips with the game, but one major question many have is whether their weapons will carry over to the new game. Here’s how the Carry Forward system will work in Black Ops 6.

‘Carry Forward’ was first introduced in Modern Warfare 3, as MW2 weapons were literally carried forward into the new title, and Warzone collated both sets of weapons, attachments, and more, so that they were all in together.

There has been some concern over the bloat in the game, though, with so many attachments to scroll through, for example, leaving players frustrated.

That’s raised the question of how Carry Forward will be handled in Black Ops 6, both in the regular multiplayer game as well as in Warzone battle royale. Here’s what we know.

Will MW2 & MW3 weapons carry forward into Black Ops 6?

No, Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3 weapons will not be in Black Ops 6 multiplayer or Zombies.

BO6 is a whole new chapter and new world of Call of Duty, in a completely different era to the rebooted Modern Warfare trilogy, and therefore there is no place for the weapons to carry over into the upcoming title.

Activision Modern Warfare 2 weapons were carried forward into MW3 and Warzone.

Will MW2 & MW3 weapons carry forward into BO6 Warzone?

Yes, Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3 weapons will still be in Warzone after the Black Ops 6 integration, despite not actually being in Black Ops 6 itself.

The battle royale hit will carry content from all three titles, though players can expect more details on exactly what Black Ops 6 Warzone will look like as the game draws closer.

It has been heavily rumored that Verdansk will return to Warzone with the Black Ops 6 integration, which will give players a lot to look forward to, though nothing has yet been confirmed by Activision or WZ developers Raven Software.