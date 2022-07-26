Warzone Titanium Trials LTM explained: Start date & how it works

Andrew Highton . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded will be adding the Titanium Trials LTM, a shake-up of the usual Iron Trials LTM, and here’s everything you need to know about the new game mode.

“I’ll be back” is what Iron Trials said the last time it left Warzone, and it is, only, it’s taking on a new Terminator-inspired persona for Warzone Season 4 Reloaded.

The arrival of the T-800 and T-1000 Terminator skins have signaled the need for something a bit more special this time around, and Raven has duly delivered with the Titanium Trials in Warzone Pacific Season 4.

Let’s go through the differences in the new game mode, as well as familiar elements.

When does Titanium Trials go live in CoD Warzone?

Players eager to dive into the chaos of the Titanium Trials will be pleased to know that they can do so on August 11, 2022.

But make sure you get plenty of games in as the LTM will only be sticking around for two weeks from its inception!

Activision

Titanium Trials Endurance in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

One of the ways in which the Titanium Trials lives up to its name is the focus on the game mode’s time-to-kill – it’s very high. It also messes around with a few of the other variables that we’ve come to expect from standard Iron Trials too.

Player count

Expect a full quota of players for Titanium Trials as up to 152 players will be able to drop into a game and start unloading on each other.

HP & Armor

Each player’s armor health will be rising to a maximum of 300 HP to simulate the protection that a T-800 or T-1000 would receive.

Also, Raven has confirmed that it will take longer to restore your base health if you’re damaged by an opponent, and everyone will also start with a self-revive.

To aid the restoration of armor plates and replenish your supplies much quicker, the Tempered Perk will be plentiful around the map.

Weapons & Ground Loot

As well as changes to the health system, Titanium Trials will also come with a specially crafted pool of loot to discover, to complement the refined TTK.

Raven has promised “exceedingly rare Redacted Weapons” and also said that there will be “fewer overall resources” to claim on the battlefield, encouraging more combat.

Another reason for the push towards aggressive gunplay is that the cost of loadouts, the same as the old Iron Trials, are also way more expensive, so players are urged to seek out other players, kill them, and claim their money.

The starting price of a Loadout will reportedly set you back a hefty amount but will come down in price as each subsequent circle closes.

