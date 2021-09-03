Ultimate Warzone Iron Trials ’84 guide: brand-new BR mode explained

Warzone devs have constantly been updating the playlist to give the community different game modes to try out. From objective-based Payload to Clash 50v50 there are plenty of things to try. However, Warzone’s newest mode, Iron Trials ‘84, is set to be the hardest Battle Royale ever.

Season 5 Reloaded is bringing tons of new content, including a new game mode, to Warzone. For players that might be bored of the classic BR mode or Rebirth Island, Iron Trials ‘84 could be their saving grace.

This mode has taken all the aspects that you love and know from Verdnask and cranked them up. More health, longer TTKs, expensive loadout drops, and more — this is going to going to be super competitive.

On top of that, the Gulag is throwing a new twist into Warzone that has never been seen before. Iron Trials is for the best of the best and chaos is certain to ensue.

How Warzone’s Iron Trials ‘84 works

This new Warzone game mode could be one of the hardest we have ever seen. To start, players will have more health than the normal mode and a different regen rate.

This will create longer gunfights, raising the TTK on every weapon. Another big change comes with Loadout Drops. There will be no free drops on the map, but players will be able to purchase their loadout at buy stations. You’ll need to save up your cash as these Loadout Drops will cost more than the usual $10,000.

There is a Gulag but this has been stripped down to really focus on earning your redeployment. There are no akimbo weapons or full- and semi-auto shotguns, as well as fewer tactical and lethal equipment options. This is just a pure gunfight to let the best person win.

If you earn redeployment, you will drop back into Verdansk with the weapons and equipment that you used in the Gulag. There are also hints of map changes and “Classified weapons,” with more details to be revealed later.

Release date & Rewards for Iron Trials ‘84

There is no official release date for this new game mode, but Season 5 Reloaded is scheduled to go live on September 9, 2021. Players can expect the mode to come out sometime after this date.

As for rewards, devs revealed that there is a prize for winning and only winning. Players that are able to win a game will get an exclusive Calling Card.