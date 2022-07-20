Warzone Season 4 Reloaded roadmap: Vargo-S, Titanium Trials, Rebirth of the Dead

Ryan Lemay . 21 minutes ago

The Warzone mid-season update Season 4 Reloaded adds the Vargo-S assault rifle, Titanium Trials, new movement options, a Terminator Bundle, and so much more.

Warzone Season 4 introduced Fortune’s Keep, and the new map has become a fan favorite.

The update also changed Caldera’s scenery, re-introduced Storage Town, and re-balanced weapons.

Warzone fans lauded the Season 4 update, and some claimed that ‘Fortune’s Keep is better than Rebirth Island.’ The Mercenaries of Fortune mid-season update aims to build off of that momentum

Raven announced the arrival of portable Redeploy Balloons on Caldera back in June, but they’ll officially be making their debut in S4 Reloaded. That’s not the only way mobility is being maximized this season though as the Armored SUVs are also getting a nitrous kick-up that will allow players to hit never-before-seen speeds when crossing the map.

Rebirth Island is also a getting a temporary facelift with the incoming Rebirth of the Dead mode, which is a reimagining of the iconic Zombie Royale mode from the first year of Warzone.

Titanium Trials, a Terminator-inspired take on the ultra-popular Iron Trials mode will also be arriving in game on August 11, giving players a taste of what CoD’s battle royale would be like if all of the Operators were T-800s.

This coincides with the arrival of two Terminator bundles which will allow players to literally become one of two models of the fearsome killing machines of James Cameron’s beloved franchise.

Finally, the Vargo-S (a brand-new Assault Rifle) will also be making its debut when the update arrives on July 27.

For the full Season 4 Reloaded patch notes, check out the dev blog below:

Here are the full Mercenaries of Fortune Mid-Season update notes:

As first found by Warzone’s Operators this week, Fortune’s Keep is now considered Cursed Ground – and now has an event to match.

Right now in Warzone, there are several “cursed chests” hidden around the newly discovered island. These chests contain power-ups and high-quality items… but can only be unlocked by brave souls who survive a hungry horde.

Once the event begins, Zombies will continuously spawn in the vicinity of the cursed chest. Eliminate them near the chest to harvest Wisps; as your collection grows, more difficult waves of zombies will rise to protect their Cursed Ground.

Harvest enough Wisps within the time limit to secure victory and access the rewards within, including Cash, Killstreaks, Equipment, and possibly Perk Tokens.

Just remember that the Circle Collapse can devour you just as effectively as the disturbed animated corpses that rise from the cursed soil of Fortune’s Keep…

Need more flexibility in movement options? The mid-season update brings two new movement options to Caldera: Portable Redeploy Balloons and a nitro boost to the Armored SUV.

Warzone Portable Redeploy Balloons

The Portable Redeploy Balloon is a quick way to reposition around the game’s largest island. It can be found as a Field Upgrade in loot or as a Contract reward, such as for a successfully cracking open a Supply Drop.

Able to be deployed anywhere with a clear sky above, any Operator can take advantage of this balloon in a box— even enemies reaching an already-deployed balloon — during the 30 seconds that it is inflated. Using it is as easy as using the standard Redeploy Balloon; hitch that zipline to it and be mindful of enemies below.

The balloon can be destroyed and has about half the health points of a static Redeploy Balloon. It also does not extend as far up in the air as the static version, either, but its flexibility in placement more than makes up for the lack in distance it can provide.

Armored SUV – Now with Nitro Boost Power

After a quick pit stop for upgrades, the four-passenger Armored SUV will now include a Nitrous Boost.

When you need to move fast around the map, hit the Nitro Boost for immediate acceleration, great for catching targets and getting out of dangerous situations.

Expect this quick movement update to add a slight wrinkle to the vehicle power rankings, as if a massive SUV with turrets was not enough to change how the squad races to victory.

After hearing rumors of out-of-control experiments on Rebirth Island, our Operators are ready to investigate and eliminate whatever threats lurk in the fog.

In Rebirth of the Dead, a re-imagined version of Zombie Royale presented by Beenox, ten quads will deploy to the island, ready to battle fellow Operators, both living and undead.

Eliminated Operators return as zombies, intent on adding to their numbers by pursuing the remaining humans. To revive as an Operator, zombies must locate and collect four antivirals, which can be found in several ways:

Lone antivirals, visible through obstacles, are found in crates and at Buy Stations.

Eliminate an Operator to earn two antivirals.

Earn all four antivirals by performing a Finishing Move as a zombie, earning your instant revival and netting you the animated “Head Scratcher” Calling Card in the process.

Throughout the match, the Infestation Meter will fill up as zombies are eliminated. Once it is filled, all spectators will be revived as Zombies.

Those skilled enough to win a match as a human will receive the animated “Last Alive” Calling Card, a true testament to your ability against all enemies, alive and undead.

Ready to face the shambling undead? Then read up before you tool up with our Rebirth of the Dead guide, coming next week.

Vanguard Zombies Camos Available in Warzone

There’s no better way to fight the undead masses, than with Zombie Camo weapons!

In Mercenaries of Fortune Reloaded, those who unlocked Vanguard Zombie Camos – including Golden Viper, Plague Diamond, and Dark Aether – can use them on their Vanguard weapons in Warzone.

Show them off in Rebirth of the Dead or in Caldera and Fortune’s Keep!

First there were the Iron Trials – now, inspired by the rise of machines in the near future, it’s time for all Operators to gear up for the Titanium Trials in Caldera.

To simulate the toughness of a Terminator model, the maximum base armor threshold will be increased to 300 hit points, with the Tempered Perk appearing more frequently as ground loot for more efficient armor repairs. Each player begins the game with a Self-Revive Kit and core health regeneration takes longer to restore, making it a high-skill, high time-to-kill (TTK) game mode.

Titanium Trials features a custom-built loot table to support the higher TTK gameplay, including exceedingly rare Redacted Weapons that are a step more powerful than Loadout Weapons. There are also fewer overall resources in the map to reward Operators who act aggressively towards the opposition, with the cost of Loadouts beginning at a higher price point and decreasing through the duration of the match.

Titanium Trials: Endurance, using the Battle Royale ruleset on Caldera, goes live on August 11 for two weeks only. Be there or be terminated.

Challenges and Rewards

Prove your worth as a Terminator in the Titanium Trials: Endurance event, featuring eight challenges set to test your skills in the limited-time mode. Through challenges prevented in this event, players can earn 2XP Tokens, the “Titanium Chrome” Weapon Camo, a Battle Pass Tier Skip, and up to four Terminator 2: Judgment Day-themed Calling Cards.

Complete all eight challenges to unlock the Ultra “Liquid Metal” Weapon Camo. And don’t stop there. Rumors of hidden rewards persist for those most dedicated to the Titanium Trials….

Deploy to a Pacific listening post in Desolation, a new medium-sized Multiplayer map set in a labyrinthine village cut directly into the mountainside, with a crashed plane in flames on the nearby cliffside.

Traverse the winding alleys and confined shanties on the ground floor where close-quarters combat can erupt at any moment or over the rooftops and walkways above, mantling from position to position. The listening post itself lies near the center, right in the middle of the chaos. The Operators who combine fast reflexes with smart movement are sure to find success here.

Look for a full guide to this map, coming soon to this Blog.

Task Force Immortals is getting its tactical reinforcement:

Ikenna Olowe understood strategy from a young age. As a child in Nigeria, he excelled at chess, quickly surpassing his teachers. He grew strong studying Gidigbo, a martial battle of wits. Balanced in body and mind, Ikenna joined the war effort as a battlefield engineer, establishing critical supply lines around the globe.

His preferred weapon is the new Vargo-S Assault Rifle — use it while playing as Ikenna Olowe to gain bonus Operator XP and Weapon XP.

Unlock Ikenna Olowe by purchasing his Bundle, scheduled to go live in the Store in Mercenaries of Fortune.

Trading firepower for improved accuracy and fire rate, this rifle excels in medium and long-range engagements.

Accuracy is king with the Vargo-S Assault Rifle, paired with a high fire rate for added aggression. Though outclassed in power, its reliability finds success in a variety of Gunsmith configurations, from fast-handling and snappy for tight mid-range play to adding a scope and additional stability to better compete from a distance.

Unlock the Vargo-S by completing its in-game challenge or by purchasing a Store Bundle to be released later this season, featuring a Weapon Blueprint from this weapon’s family.

From the iconic 1991 film Terminator 2: Judgment Day, the T-800 and T-1000 Terminator units are deploying in two limited time Bundles available throughout the month of August.

Tracer Pack: Terminator T-800 Mastercraft Ultra Operator Bundle

“I need your clothes, your boots, and your motorcycle.” — T-800 Terminator

The first cybernetic organism developed by Skynet, the Model T-800 is perfectly able to blend in with humans utilizing living tissue over a hyper alloy skeleton. Now is your chance to become the classic Model T-800 Terminator.

This ten-item Bundle features the Ultra-rarity “Model T-800” Operator paired with its own Finishing Move, Play of the Game, and MVP highlights for a truly immersive experience. Also get the “Neural Net Processor” Ultra Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint, “Coltan Alloy” and “Motorhead” Legendary Weapon Blueprints, “Always Scanning” Charm, “I’ll Be Back” Animated Emblem, and the “Infrared Optics” Reticle.

Tracer Pack: Terminator T-1000 Ultra Operator Bundle

“Say, that’s a nice bike.” — T-1000 Terminator

Skynet’s advanced AI model, the Model T-1000 is developed from a mimetic polyalloy liquid metal capable of shape shifting to better impersonate the human resistance.

The Ultra “Model T-1000” Operator leads this ten-item Bundle, also featuring its own Finishing Move, Play of the Game, and MVP highlights as well as three Legendary Weapon Blueprints: the “Liquid Metal” SMG, the “Persistent Mission” Assault Rifle, and the “Identity Theft” LMG. Also equip the “Alternative Future” Watch, the animated “Full Chase” Emblem, and the animated “Unstoppable” Calling Card.