How to get Terminator skins in Warzone Season 4: T-800 & T-100 bundles, cost & release date

Joe Craven . Last updated: Jul 23, 2022

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded brings with it long-awaited Terminator skins in the CoD battle royale’s latest pop-culture crossover. Here’s everything you need to know about their release date, cost and exactly how to get your hands on the T-800 or T-1000 bundles.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded – like some of the battle royale’s past seasons – has been confirmed to feature an ambitious pop-culture crossover with the Terminator franchise.

It joins the Die Hard and Rambo franchises as having their own skins in the game and players are naturally curious as to exactly what features in the Terminator bundles and how to get their hands on them. Here’s everything we know.

While Season 4 Reloaded drops on July 27, the Terminator bundles won’t be available from the start.

Instead, they will release at some point in August, but an exact date is not yet available.

Some indications are that this will be August 11, as this is when a the Terminator-inspired Titanium Trials playlist will launch. However, that is unconfirmed and will remain as such until Activision or Raven choose to make it official.

Warzone & Vanguard Terminator Bundles: T-800 & T-1000 skins

Specifically, there will be two different Terminator bundles launching in Warzone. The first is the Tracer Pack: Terminator T-800 Mastercraft Ultra Operator Bundle and the second is the Tracer Pack: Terminator T-1000 Ultra Operator Bundle.

Warzone will feature a bundle for the T-800 and the T-1000.

Thanks to Activision’s official confirmation, we also know exactly what will come with each bundle.

The T-800 Bundle contains:

Model T-800 Operator

T-800 Finishing Move, Play of the Game, and MVP Highlight

“Neural Net Processor” Ultra Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

“Coltan Alloy” Legendary Weapon Blueprint

“Motorhead” Legendary Weapon Blueprint

“Always Scanning” Charm

“I’ll Be Back” Animated Emblem

“Infrared Optics” Reticle

The T-1000 Bundle contains:

Model T-1000 Operator

T-1000 Finishing Move, Play of the Game, and MVP Highlight

“Liquid Metal” SMG Legendary Weapon Blueprint

“Persistent Mission” Assault Rifle Legendary Weapon Blueprint

“Identity Theft” LMG Legendary Weapon Blueprint

“Alternative Future” Watch

“Full Chase” animated Emblem

“Unstoppable” animated Calling Card

Warzone & Vanguard Terminator bundles expected cost

Until they officially drop in the Warzone store, we don’t know precisely what the bundles will cost. However, assuming they follow nearly every other in-game bundle, they will drop at 2,400 CoD points each.

All comparable bundles have come in at that price, which equates to $19.99/£16.79.

That’s all we know so far on the Terminator bundles. We’ll be sure to update this page with exact details on the release date and cost once they’re available. Click here to see everything else in Season 4 Reloaded.