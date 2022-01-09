Best NZ-41 Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The best NZ-41 Warzone loadout is an extremely tough Assault Rifle to counter in Season 1 and we’ve got the strongest attachments and perks to complement the ultimate class setup.

CoD Vanguard’s NZ-41 is a fast-firing AR that absolutely shreds in the right hands. While it won’t help in a long-range gunfight, playing to its strengths can have you winning game after game in no time.

Choosing the right set of attachments is key to boosting your mobility along with ADS speeds. Once you’re kitted out with this setup, you’ll be tearing through squads across any playlist.

So here’s a full rundown on everything you need to equip the best NZ-41 Warzone loadout in Season 1.

Contents

Best NZ-41 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Ravenwood 480mm No. 2

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Orbweaver Folding

Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: No Magazine

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Brace

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

In building the optimal NZ-41 loadout in Warzone, you want to lean into its base strengths. That’s why almost every attachment in our class improves mobility, recoil control, or fire fate.

Starting out with the latter, the Recoil Booster Muzzle has become a staple pick across almost every AR build in Warzone Season 1. Its impact is essential here with the NZ-41 and will help you down targets before they can even react.

Next comes the Ravenwood 480mm No. 2 Barrel for a slight boost to both ADS speed and recoil. With only a few options in this category, we’ve settled on the pick with the least significant downsides. There’s no reason to hinder your own potential, after all.

Similarly, that logic applies with the Slate Reflector Optic as well. While it doesn’t provide a noticeable zoom, it’s one of few attachments with no negative effects. Considering the pace you’ll be playing at with the NZ-41, you can’t go wrong with the Slate Reflector.

For the right NZ-41 Stock, we’ve picked up the Orbweaver Folding to further improve mobility. Everything from ADS speed and Sprint to Fire speed is improved with this attachment alone, making it one of the strongest in the entire class.

Another slight accuracy buff comes from the M1941 Hand Stop Underbarrel. It’s hardly an essential pick as Underbarrels rarely make or break a loadout, but it’s clearly the top of its category.

In terms of a Magazine, we’ve opted to go without for this NZ-41 class. The only Magazines on offer come with extreme downsides that can’t be justified for this gun’s playstyle.

Rounding things out we have the Lengthened Ammo Type to increase bullet velocity and the Polymer Grip Read Grip for yet another slight buff to recoil control.

When it comes to picking the right weapon perks, there’s nothing more powerful than the Brace and Fully Loaded combo. The former provides a huge boost to flinch resistance while the latter ensures you’ll rarely run dry on ammo.

Best NZ-41 Warzone setup (Perks & Equipment)

Perk 1: E.O.D.

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Secondary: MP40

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Stim

When picking the best Perks for the job, you want to prioritize speed once again with this NZ-41 build. Therefore, we’ve settled on the standard E.O.D., Overkill, and Amped to bring the most out of this loadout.

Given the NZ-41’s fast pace, having a top-tier Secondary to swap to is crucial. If you run out of ammo mid-fight, there’s nothing better than having a fresh MP40 on hand.

Meanwhile, for Lethal and Tactical equipment, there’s nothing better than the simple Frag Grenade and Stims combo.

Frags are elite as you can time a perfectly cooked nade for any situation. While Stims are a staple in Warzone Season 1 to gain a huge movement buff ahead of any upcoming fight.

How to unlock the NZ-41 in Warzone

To unlock the NZ-41 in Warzone, you just have to reach Level 41. It’s a decent climb so it’ll take a few long sessions to get there.

It’s well worth using double XP tokens to try and expedite the process. Moreover, you can always focus on contracts to try and maximize your experience gains in every single match.

Alternatives to the NZ-41 Warzone loadout

If this fast-paced AR build isn’t quite the right fit, it’s well worth checking out a more tactical option instead. We recommend the ultimate BAR loadout instead to slow things down and help you pick certain shots instead.

Rather than running in guns blazing, this loadout is for a more delicate approach. If you’d rather have more range and improved accuracy, our BAR loadout is not one to overlook.

So that’s everything there is to know about the very best NZ-41 Warzone loadout today. While it’s the strongest build for now, things are always changing with every new update.

Rest assured, we’ll keep this loadout guide updated to reflect any balance changes in the weeks and months to come. For now, be sure to check out some other essential Warzone loadouts below:

