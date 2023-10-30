How to get Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access

Modern Warfare 3, just like its predecessors, will receive a campaign featuring a multitude of fan-favorite characters. Here is a guide on how to get early access to the campaign in the game.

Modern Warfare 3 is arguably one of the biggest releases of 2023. This is a reboot of the original Modern Warfare 3 that was released back in 2011 and is widely regarded as one of the best in the series.

Hence, there is a lot of expectation from this game in 2023, and that includes the campaign as well. As it happens, you can get the full experience of the campaign for Modern Warfare 3 a week before its global release.

Here is how you can get early access to the campaign of Modern Warfare 3.

Activision Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access is gained through pre-order

Modern Warfare 3 campaign: How to get early access?

Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access can be received by pre-ordering the game. This method works for both the standard edition as well as the Vault edition. If you pre-order you will be able to play the campaign from November 2, 2023, at 10 AM PT.

Additionally, if you are willing to pre-load the game, you can do that on November 1, 2023. Once per-loaded, you will have to wait for the campaign to unlock the following day. The total size of the campaign is expected to be somewhere around 50 GB.

Modern Warfare 3 is set to continue the story right where it left in Modern Warfare 2. You will get to witness the future of your favorite characters, as well as the primary villain of the game, Makarov. Once you complete the campaign you will get access to exclusive calling cards and earn operators.

Hence, all of this will be in your hands even before the game launches on November 10, 2023, Therefore, if you finish the campaign early, you will be able to dive into the multiplayer mode on full release and enjoy the PvP aspect of Call of Duty with ease.

