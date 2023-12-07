Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone Season 1 Twitch drops: Exclusive weapon Blueprint, charm, more

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1 Twitch drops are now live. With exclusive weapon Blueprints, charms, and plenty more up for grabs, here’s the full rundown on how to get them.

As is tradition with most new game launches these days, Twitch drops have arrived to celebrate CoD’s latest content rollout. With Season 1 now in effect across both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, devs have delivered a number of items for fans to earn just by watching the action online.

Article continues after ad

Much like with previous updates, players just need to watch their favorite streamers in order to grab some exclusive goodies that can’t be earned anywhere else.

Article continues after ad

So before you drop in, here’s the full rundown on all the latest Twitch drops and how you can grab them for yourself.

Activision With Season 1 now live across Warzone and MW3, new Twitch drops are available for free.

How to claim Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone Season 1 Twitch drops

Claiming Twitch drops is simply a matter of ensuring your Activision account is linked on Twitch. With the right details entered, you can then watch along with your favorite streamers and earn said drops automatically.

Article continues after ad

It is worth noting, however, that only a select range of Twitch streamers will have drops enabled. So be sure to check their stream title before sitting through and watching a few hours of gameplay.

The Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1 Twitch drops went live on December 7 and are available through until January 3.

Article continues after ad

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 drop rewards

First up, by watching Twitch streams on the multiplayer side during Season 1, you can get your hands on three exclusive rewards for Modern Warfare 3.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

From a weapon Blueprint to an exclusive charm, there’s a handful of unique content here only available through Twitch.

Below is the full list of Twitch drop rewards for Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 and how to get them:

Watch for 2 hours and claim the reward War Drone

Watch for 4 hours and claim the reward Emerald Bot

Watch for 6 hours and claim the reward Hits Different

Twitch

Warzone Season 1 Twitch drop rewards

Next up, by watching along on the Warzone side, Battle Royale fans can get their hands on a whopping nine exclusive rewards just by tuning in on Twitch.

The entire batch of rewards follows a similar theme with cartoony artwork spread across the likes of weapon charms, player cards, and more.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Below is the full list of Twitch drop rewards for Warzone Season 1 and how to get them:

Watch for 30 minutes and claim the reward In the Zone

Watch for 1 hour and claim the reward WTF

Watch for 1 hour 30 minutes and claim the reward Save the Controller!

Watch for 2 hours and claim the reward Powerful Player

Watch for 2 hours 30 minutes and claim the reward Game Lover

Watch for 3 hours and claim the reward Feelin’ Knifey

Watch for 3 hours 30 minutes and claim the reward Perfect Life

Watch for 4 hours and claim the reward Mean Mug

Watch for 4 hours 30 minutes and claim the reward Enhanced Vision

Twitch

So that’s all there is to know about the first batch of Twitch drop rewards across Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1. Rest assured, plenty more are sure to follow in the coming weeks and we’ll keep you updated right here with all the latest.