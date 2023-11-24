MW3 surprises players with Makarov’s Return event and 11 new rewards

A special new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 event has arrived, bringing new rewards and bonuses for players.

Modern Warfare 3 is breaking all kinds of Modern Warfare engagement records, such as more hours played per player overall than MW 2019 and Modern Warfare 2.

New maps, game modes, and weapons will be introduced to the game when Season 1 commences on December 6. And with Sledgehammer Games actively communicating with the community and addressing many of the game’s top concerns — except SBMM — it’s clear that MW3 has been a positive FPS experience for many fans of the series.

Until then, however, players will have plenty to keep them busy with the launch of an unannounced event that has landed just in time for Thanksgiving weekend.

Modern Warfare 3 launched a surprise new event titled “Makarov’s Return,” which sees the return of one of the most notorious villains in the series, Vladimir Makarov.

The event commenced on November 24 and runs until the end of the month, allowing players to cash in on a ton of new rewards during the event, which is centered around the Russian Ultranationalist private military company, Konni Group.

“Makarov’s Return” offers players an exciting opportunity to earn 11 new rewards, including unique in-game items like stickers, double XP tokens, a new Konni Group emblem, a special weapon charm, and a calling card.

The highlight of these rewards is the universal Makarov camo, which can be applied to any weapon in the game.

What’s better is that the event is wholly structured in a way that rewards players for simply playing MW3, requiring them to accumulate approximately 213,200 XP to unlock all the rewards. This approach means that players can play in their preferred way without needing specific challenges or changes to their usual playstyle.

Furthermore, an interesting twist means that there’s an added bonus for players who own the Nemesis Makarov operator skin. Equipping this skin allows players to earn an additional 1,000 XP on top of their regular gains per match, effectively fast-tracking their progress through the reward tiers.

The event also overlaps with a Double XP event that runs from November 22 to November 27, meaning that players can maximize their XP, Weapon XP, and Battle Pass XP gains, making the task of unlocking rewards more achievable, especially for those with limited playtime.

The Makarov’s Return event is live now and players can jump in and unlock all of these 11 new rewards immediately. To learn more about Modern Warfare 3, see our coverage here.