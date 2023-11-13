How to get Modern Warfare 3 weapon blueprint from Twitch

By watching your favorite Twitch streamer, Modern Warfare 3 players can earn a weapon blueprint, a loading screen, and more. Here is everything you need to know about MW3 Twitch drops.

There is a palpable energy within the community as Modern Warfare 3 remasters all 16 iconic MW2 (2009) maps. Veteran players have loved the opportunity to revisit their old stomping grounds, while new players experience the likes of Highrise and Termnial for the first time.

A newfound interest in MW3 resulted in a significant viewership boom on Twitch. Call of Duty content creators have started the race to unlock every camo, while pros have returned from the offseason to practice and participate in tournaments with their new teams.

Whether it be pros or content creators, MW3 players have a chance to earn in-game rewards by watching their favorite streamer. Let’s jump right into how to take advantage of the opportunity.

How to earn MW3 Twitch rewards

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to receive Twitch rewards.

Create your Activision account and link your Battle.net, PSN, Xbox or Steam account.

Link your Twitch Account with Call of Duty

Watch live on Twitch while signed in with a linked account to earn rewards.

After achieving the unlock requirement, you must claim your reward on Twitch.

Modern Warfare 3 Twitch Twitch unlocks

Here is a complete list of the Twitch rewards.

“Zoned In” Loading Screen (30 minutes)

“Robo-Tactical” Weapon Charm (1 hour)

“Ice Storm” Weapon Vinyl (2 hours)

Launch Weapon Blueprint (4 hours)

That is everything we know about the Twitch drop rewards. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 3 coverage.

