Does Modern Warfare 3 beta have split-screen?

If you are wondering whether Modern Warfare 3 Beta has split-screen support or not, here’s everything you need to know.

Modern Warfare 3 is set to release in a month from now and bring back the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps along with new features, mechanics, and weapons.

Like always, Activision is holding multiple early access and open beta sessions for players to try out the game ahead of its release. The beta sessions are limited to the multiplayer mode only. So, if you’re wondering if the MW3 beta has split-screen support, we’ve got the answer for you.

Activision MW3 may have a split-screen option post-launch.

Is there split-screen in Modern Warfare 3 Beta?

No, Modern Warfare 3 Beta does not have the split-screen option in the game.

However, when the game releases properly on November 10, you can expect Modern Warfare 3 to have the split-screen option. It was the same for 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 when the feature was absent during its beta stages.

The split-screen is a handy feature as it makes private 1v1 sessions between two players even more fun and interesting. Once Activision releases the split-screen feature for MW3, you’ll need to have two functional controllers for the same gaming platform to use it.

So, there you have it — that's everything you need to know about split-screen in Modern Warfare 3.

