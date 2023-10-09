Can you get a Nuke in the Modern Warfare 3 Beta?

Calling in a Nuke and ending the match is one of Call of Duty’s most iconic features, but is this killstreak back for another round in Modern Warfare 3? Here’s what we know thanks to the multiplayer Beta.

There’s no bigger statement in any CoD game than dropping a Nuke. The game-ending killstreak lets everyone in the lobby know they just got smoked by one next-level player.

While the streak has seen plenty of iterations over the years, and even been absent in quite a few annual releases, it’s nonetheless a major talking point when any new CoD rolls around.

So with Modern Warfare 3 just around the corner, fans are starting to question if the 2023 release will indeed feature a Nuke. Here’s what we know ahead of its launch.

Modern Warfare 3 The Modern Warfare 3 Beta revealed the fate of the iconic Nuke in this year’s CoD release.

Can you get a Nuke in Modern Warfare 3?

Yes, you can indeed get a Nuke in Modern Warfare 3. Much like in previous years, you just need 30 kills in a row without dying to unlock this bonus killstreak and end the match.

In this iteration, the Nuke is referred to as the MGB (Mass Guided Bomb). No different from most earlier titles, once this killstreak is called in, all players hear a countdown siren before an explosive cinematic ends the match for everyone involved.

As always, it’s a secret streak that only unlocks upon reaching the 30 kill mark. You can’t manually equip the Nuke among your chosen streaks.

We first saw the MW3 Nuke right as the multiplayer Beta kicked off in October, thus, it’s a guarantee the full release of this year’s CoD will keep the Nuke in the mix as well.

Of course, while the Nuke is the biggest prize, Modern Warfare 3 boasts a raft of other impactful killstreaks to help you swing the momentum of any given match.

Be sure to brush up on all of the leaked killstreaks here and get ahead with our other Modern Warfare 3 coverage here.