CDL Championships 2022: Teams, Schedule, Format, Prize Pool & more

Alec Mullins . Last updated: Jul 24, 2022

CDL Championships Weekend 2022 is rapidly approaching, and as the last event of the Vanguard season, this will be the final chance for teams to cement their place at the top of the game. From the list of qualified teams to the overall prize pool, this is what you need to know ahead of kickoff.

It is Championship season in the world of Call of Duty and excitement continues to build with each passing day. This year Champs is an exclusive eight-team event where invitations were earned off CDL points accumulated over the course of the season.

In a year with four different Major tournament winners, those points were pretty scarce to come by for the majority of the league. Now that the dust has settled on the regular season it’s time to look ahead and prepare for one last rodeo.

All teams competing at CDL Championships 2022

Major 4 is now in the rearview and the stage has been set for Champs. It was a close race to the finish which saw multiple teams still vying to lock in their spot during the final Major weekend of the year.

While powerhouses like Atlanta FaZe and OpTic Texas had already punched their ticket, teams like Toronto Ultra, LA Thieves, and NYSL were still on the bubble.

The latter two teams ended up meeting in Grand Finals and thus securing their spot, but it wasn’t an easy road to get there.

Here’s how it shook out in the end:

Atlanta FaZe OpTic Texas Los Angeles Thieves London Royal Ravens Seattle Surge Boston Breach Toronto Ultra New York Subliners

CDL Champs weekend stream & schedule

Call of Duty League

Like every other CDL tournament broadcast, the end of the year event will be live on the Call of Duty League YouTube channel. Day One will kick off on August 4 and Championship Sunday will conclude on August 4.

There will likely be multiple streams to watch, but when the Alpha stream becomes available we will embed it here for ease of viewing.

CDL Championships 2022 prize pool

When the eight squads who qualified gather at the Galen Center they’ll be battling it out for their share of $2,550,000 and a place in the franchise record books.

This is how the money breaks down according to placing:

$1,200,000 $650,000 $320,000 $160,000 $80,000 $80,000 $30,000 $30,000

That means each squad has secured $30,000 just for making it to the event, but only one will be leaving with the $1.2 million top spot and a championship trophy to boot.