How to earn CDL 2022 Kickoff Classic viewership rewards for Warzone & Vanguard

The CDL 2022 season is about to get underway with the Kickoff Classic, with all 12 franchises taking to battle on LAN to get their seasons started off on the right foot — and viewers can earn exclusive rewards.

The Call of Duty League has regularly offered viewers rewards based on how long they watch for, and the 2022 season on CoD: Vanguard is set to be no different.

With Double XP and exclusive cosmetics available to earn, here’s how you can get them as well as what’s on offer for watching the Kickoff Classic.

How to earn CDL 2022 viewer rewards

It’s easy enough to earn viewership rewards from the Call of Duty League, and it will be available to viewers via both YouTube and the CoD Companion app.

Here’s what you need to do:

Create or log in to your Activision account. Link your YouTube account with your Activision account. Find out when the next CDL event is due to take place. Watch live on the aforementioned platforms to earn rewards.

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be perfectly set up to earn all the rewards possible.

What are the CDL 2022 viewership rewards?

This year, there are a number of viewership rewards on offer. This includes different levels of rewards — presumably based on hours watched — as well as daily gifts for logging in and watching.

Here’s what you can earn:

Level rewards:

Level 1: 30 minute Double XP token

30 minute Double XP token Level 2: 30 minute Double Weapon XP token

30 minute Double Weapon XP token Level 3: 60 minute Double XP token

60 minute Double XP token Level 4: 60 minute Double Weapon XP token

60 minute Double Weapon XP token Level 5: 60 minute Battle Pass Double XP token

Daily rewards:

Friday, January 21: ‘Next Up’ calling card

‘Next Up’ calling card Saturday: January 22: ‘Good Vibes’ calling card

‘Good Vibes’ calling card Sunday, January 23: ‘Demon Mode’ emblem & ‘Salt Shaker’ weapon charm

So if you’re looking to level up quicker and show off your rare goods when running about in Vanguard or Warzone, be sure to link your YouTube and Activision accounts before tuning into the CDL Kickoff Classic on January 21-23.