Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer beta dates, platforms, maps, and how to play

Sledgehammer Games have confirmed when fans can get their hands on the Modern Warfare 3 beta. Here is everything you need to know about the ongoing beta dates and platforms.

As part of the Modern Warfare 3 reveal event, Sledgehammer Games revealed a list of long-awaited changes fans have been waiting for. Map voting, a classic mini mini-map, and Zombies are all back after disappearing from the series. And after speculation, we now officially know that MW3 will include all 16 iconic MW2 (2009) maps at launch.

But much of the game still remains shrouded in mystery. At Gamescom 2023, the picture became a little clearer as Sledgehammer Games showed off Campaign gameplay, announced COD Next, and revealed beta dates.

Let’s jump right into how you can play Modern Warfare 3 early with the beta.

Activision

Here are the official Modern Warfare 3 beta dates:

October 6-7: MW3 beta PlayStation early access

MW3 beta PlayStation early access October 8-10: MW3 PlayStation open beta

MW3 PlayStation open beta October 12-13: MW3 beta Xbox & PC early access + PlayStation open beta

MW3 beta Xbox & PC early access + PlayStation open beta October 14-16: MW3 open beta on all platforms

Each beta period will start and end at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM UK.

The beta will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

PlayStation Plus is not required to play on PlayStation. When it comes to Xbox, Xbox Game Pass Core is required for the Xbox early access period only and not required for the Xbox open beta period. Meanwhile, PC players require a Battle Net or Steam account.

How to play Modern Warfare 3 beta

Everyone will be able to access the game during open beta periods. However, pre-ordering MW3 grants access to the early access beta, depending on your console of choice.

Digital pre-orders automatically register players for the beta, while players who pre-order a physical copy will get a redeemable beta code.

Once you have a code, you will need to redeem it on the Call of Duty website. If you aren’t pre-ordering, then simply wait for the open beta dates on October 14 to 16.

Modern Warfare 3 beta maps

Here are the Modern Warfare 3 beta maps.

Favela

Estate

Skidrow

Rust

Highrise (available in Weekend 2)

That’s everything you need to know about the MW3 beta and when you’ll be able to play on your platform. We’ll be keeping you up to date with all the news and updates from the beta here too.

