Modern Warfare 3 devs address multiple bugs plaguing campaign early access

The Modern Warfare 3 devs issued a statement after multiple bugs reared their ugly head during the first day of campaign early access.

Sledgehammer Games opened its doors on November 2 for fans who pre-ordered Modern Warfare 3 to play through all 14 campaign levels one week before the official release. The early access window provides a perfect opportunity for community members to enjoy the single-player experience before being distracted by multiplayer and Warzone.

The devs also provided an extra bit of incentive by giving rewards to anyone who completes the campaign. So when the day finally rolled around, excited players logged in, anticipating a memorable story.

But instead, game-breaking bugs crashed the party, forcing the devs to spring into action quickly.

Modern Warfare 3 devs launch campaign bug investigation

First, a bug prevented campaign access because of a “disk required” error. A fix was quickly pushed out, but it ultimately resulted in more issues, as news spread of progression levels resetting to 1 and losing access to the MW3 campaign.

Both issues forced the MW3 devs to announce, “We are investigating a service outage impacting multiple titles. During this time, Campaign Early Access, account ownership checks, and progression systems may be temporarily unavailable.”

After a rocky launch day, the devs eventually reached a resolution and confirmed, “Services impacted by this outage are now recovering. Players should not observe a loss in Campaign completion progress. Challenges and other online progression systems are once again tracking, although it may take some time for the accurate Player Rank to appear.”

It remains unclear when player ranks will return to normal. But for those who found themselves on the wrong end of the mishap, you can rest assured that help is on the way.

Hopefully, Modern Warfare 3 will see a smoother launch when the multiplayer servers go live on November 10.