Full Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer gameplay leaks ahead of CoD Next 2023

Early Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer gameplay has leaked across social media ahead of an official showcase scheduled for the CoD Next 2023 event.

The Modern Warfare 3 hype train just left the station. Following on from an earlier campaign reveal, the more hotly anticipated multiplayer showcase was announced for this year’s CoD Next event on October 5.

Before we get there, however, early gameplay has now spilled out online. While a nostalgia-fuelled trailer gave us some brief snippets of multiplayer action, new leaks have now given us our first unedited look at the game in motion.

It all appears to stem from dataminers and leakers who begun cracking into the early Modern Warfare 3 Beta pre-download on PlayStation hardware.

Mere hours after the pre-load for this year’s CoD Beta rolled out on PS5 and PS4, various tidbits began to appear online. From our first look at the in-game UI, to confirmation on key settings like an FOV Slider, we learned plenty the floodgates properly opened.

Following it up was full-fledged multiplayer gameplay, as various clips showed multiple minutes of raw Modern Warfare 3 footage. From the return of advanced movement mechanics to a look at the restored MW2 2009 maps, it’s all on display already.

Leaks often pile up ahead of official reveals, and this year’s CoD launch is now no different. Just one day out from Activision’s grand showcase at the CoD Next event, a great deal of intel has slipped through the cracks before the formal broadcast.

Naturally, it should only be a matter of hours before much of the footage is struck down, as Activision historically acts fast when it comes to major gameplay leaks. So don’t expect this new Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer footage to be viewable for all too long, at least not from the original sources.

Activision CoD Next returns to showcase the future of the franchise.

Fortunately, avid fans won’t have to wait long to get plenty more official footage. Dozens of the scene’s biggest content creators and most recognizable pro players are all in attendance for CoD Next 2023.

Everyone there will be sharing their own POV live across social media for fans to enjoy on the day. Not only will we see the first proper Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer matches, but the future of Warzone will also be unveiled.

