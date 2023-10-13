Is Modern Warfare 3 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Modern Warfare 3 is an upcoming addition to the Call of Duty franchise that is set to be released in November. Here is a guide on whether it is coming to Xbox Game Pass or not.

The debate regarding Modern Warfare 3 on Xbox Game Pass has been going on for a while, especially after Microsoft’s current acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Therefore, with Modern Warfare 3 releasing in less than a month, the question has been rising more than ever in the minds of fans. As it happens, we have a definitive answer following the availability of the game on the subscription pass.

Here is what you need to know about MW3’s availability on Xbox Game Pass.

Activision Modern Warfare 3 is not releasing on Xbox Game Pass

Will Modern Warfare 3 be released on the Xbox Game Pass?

No, Modern Warfare 3 will not release on the Xbox Game Pass, at the time of writing. The acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft has finally been cleared, but there is still a running contract with Sony as of the present.

Therefore, Microsoft cannot put MW3 on the Xbox Game Pass when it releases in November. If you are willing to play it through the Xbox Game Pass, you will have to wait for 2024 and beyond, since that is when the games are supposed to start appearing.

However, if you want to play it right now, either on PC or on Xbox, you will have to purchase it from either Steam, the Blizzard shop, or the Microsoft store for the full price.

