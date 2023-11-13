Modern Warfare 3 is free with either a new PS5 or Xbox Series X

The latest Call of Duty, Modern Warfare 3, has just landed and it’s being bundled with either a PS5 or Xbox in excellent deals from Sony and Microsoft.

Modern Warfare 3 is here, with the continuing adventures of Captain Price and his team descending into a showdown with the evil Makarov. The latest Call of Duty isn’t to be confused with the 2011 game, which also saw Captain Price and his team having a showdown with the evil Makarov.

Of course, there’s tonnes of multiplayer action to be had as well. Most of the maps included in MW3 are from the 2009 MW2, with fan favorites like Rust and Favela making a return.

You can grab either a PS5 or Xbox with a free copy of MW3 directly from Microsoft or grab the new PS5 Slim from Amazon. They both cost $499, saving you $70 in total.

Free copy of Modern Warfare 3 with Xbox and PS5 consoles

If you go the Xbox route and aren’t keen on MW3, there’s also a bounty of games on offer as well. These include the latest releases like Assassin’s Creed: Mirage or Mortal Kombat 1.

As we’ve previously written about, MW3 is enormous in its file size. That’s why we recommend maybe grabbing some much cheaper storage for either console in the ongoing early Black Friday deals. Both NVMe SSDs for the PS5 and the Xbox’s Expansion Cards have been reduced in time for the holidays.

Looking for more deals? We’ve got you covered over on Dexerto’s tech section, or, you can see from the wider world of games, movies, and more elsewhere on the site.

