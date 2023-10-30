Modern Warfare 3 co-op: Can you play campaign with a friend?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is set to feature a campaign very similar to its predecessors. Here is a guide on whether it will have a co-op or not.

Modern Warfare 3 is set to release on November 10, 2023 worldwide. Additionally, players who pre-order the game will receive early access to the campaign on November 2, 2023. Therefore, the hype surrounding the story mode for Modern Warfare 3 is quite high.

As always, players are eager to learn whether the Modern Warfare 3 campaign features co-op or not. This is a feature that has become quite common in the past few years across multiple games. Hence, it is natural for players to want to learn if Call of Duty is going to introduce it as well.

Here is what we know about co-op in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign.

Activision Modern Warfare 3 will not have a co-op single-player

Does the Modern Warfare 3 campaign offer co-op?

No, the Modern Warfare 3 campaign does not offer a co-op mode. This has been true to the previous Modern Warfare campaigns as well. The Modern Warfare 3 campaign will be an all-out single-player experience where you will continue the story right where you left it in Modern Warfare 2.

In this story, you will come across characters like Captain Price, Ghost, Soap, Makarov, Gaz, and Alejandro. However, the Modern Warfare 3 campaign is by no means an RPG. The campaign is mission-oriented where you get to play any single character depending on what the game makes you do.

Hence, there is very little scope for a co-op campaign in the first place. This does not mean you have zero chance for a co-op mode in Call of Duty. This is because Modern Warfare 2 has Spec Ops and raids which are co-op experiences.

As of now, it is unclear whether Modern Warfare 3 will have those modes or not. However, if you are talking about the campaign, you will have to play it solo right from the beginning.

This concludes all that we know about co-op in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

