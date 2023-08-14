Is Modern Warfare 3 coming to PS4 & Xbox One?

Modern Warfare 3 is fast approaching, and fans want to know if the game will be available on their platform of choice. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about MW3 on last-gen consoles.

After months of speculation, Activision finally announced that Modern Warfare 3 launches worldwide on November 10. Sledgehammer Games is back at the helm for this year’s installment, and rumors suggest long-time fans have plenty to be excited about.

According to reports that surfaced on July 17, MW3 listened to community feedback, bringing back red dots on the mini-map and the Ninja Perk. Sledgehammer also ramped up excitement by all but confirming the return of slide-cancelling.

Those promising rumors, unfortunately, didn’t apply to everyone. A leak revealed that MW3 won’t be on last-gen consoles, leaving a large segment of the community behind. Fortuntaley, Activision stepped in and dispelled those rumors.

Will Modern Warfare 3 be on PS4 & Xbox One?

Amid rumors stating otherwise, CharlieIntel confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Battle net).

This comes after rumors shrouded MW3’s future on last-gen consoles in doubt. On August 10, a reliable COD leaker shared an image of a rating listing for Modern Warfare 3, and under platforms, it only listed Xbox Series X|S.

The COD leaker clarified: “It looks like it’ll be available on PS4/PS5 according to Sony, BUT there have been games where they were available on PS4 but not on Xbox One. Could be another case of that here.”

Thankfully for Xbox One players yet to make the leap to next-gen consoles, they have nothing to fear for at least another year.

