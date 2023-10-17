Modern Warfare 3 voice actors: Cast list for all MW3 characters

Modern Warfare 3, just like its predecessors is going to feature an intense single-player campaign. You will get to witness characters like Captain Price, Ghost, and Soap during the campaign. Here are the voice actors for those characters in the game.

The single-player campaign for a Call of Duty game always feels special. It is because the stories are often quite deep which in turn provides players with an engagement and feel.

Despite all that, it is safe to claim that the voice acting is what creates depth in the campaign. The voice acting for characters like Price, and Ghost leads to players feeling the intensity of the campaign as a whole.

Here is all you need to know regarding the voice actors for Modern Warfare 3.

Activision Modern Warfare 3 voice actors revealed

Modern Warfare 3 voice actors and cast list

The full voice cast for Modern Warfare 3 have been presented in the following table:

Character Voice Actor Captain John Price Barry Sloane Vladimir Makarov Julian Kostov Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley Samuel Roukin Kyle ‘Gaz’ Garrick Elliot Knight John ‘Soap’ MacTavish Neil Ellice Alejandro Vargas Alain Mesa General Shepherd Glenn Morshower Phillip Graves Warren Kole Alex Keller Chad Michael Collins Farah Ahmed Karim Claudia Doumit Station Chief Kate Laswell Rya Kihlstedt

This concludes all you need to know about voice actors in Modern Warfare 3. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

