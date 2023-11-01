Can you game share MW3 on Xbox?

Xbox has a useful feature – game share – that allows friends or family members to save money on games. But will that same luxury be afforded to Modern Warfare 3 players?

Modern Warfare 3 releases worldwide on November 10, right in the heart of a busy release window for video games. Spiderman-2, Super Mario Wonder, and Alan Wake 2 highlighted a stacked October lineup. Meanwhile, Super Mario RPG and a new Persona title are scheduled to launch just around the corner.

So many games at once aren’t forgiving on wallets, but fortunately, Xbox has a system that eliminates the need to make more than one purchase between friends or family members.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to game share and if it’s possible for Modern Warfare 3.

Activision Modern Warfare 3 is the latest Call of Duty title.

Can you game share MW3?

As of November 1, signs point toward game sharing not being available for Modern Warfare 3.

CharlieIntel reported: “We don’t have information on Game Sharing support for Modern Warfare 3. As of now, it does not work.”

Reliable COD leaker bob backed up the news: “seems like you cant gameshare MW3.”

It’s important to take all leaks and unconfirmed information with a pinch of salt. We won’t know for sure if you can game share until Modern Warfare 3 officially releases.

How to enable game sharing

If game sharing does eventually get added, Here’s a simple guide to complete the process on Xbox.

Boot up your console.

Sign in to your Xbox Live account.

Then, press the Xbox button and head to the left side of the menu.

and head to the left side of the menu. Once you see the ‘ Add New ‘ option, press the ‘A’ button on your controller. This will help you to add your friend’s account.

‘ option, on your controller. This will help you to add your friend’s account. Enter your friend’s login credentials carefully and then again press the ‘A’ button.

carefully and then again press the ‘A’ button. Follow the instructions on the screen and set your preferences accordingly.

Now, press the Xbox button, select ‘ Sign in ‘, and the ‘A’ button, again. In this step, you need to select your friend’s account that you’ve just added.

‘, and the ‘A’ button, again. In this step, you need to select your friend’s account that you’ve just added. Press the Xbox button and head to the ‘ Settings ‘ option.

‘ option. Select ‘ Personalization ‘ followed by ‘ My home Xbox ‘.

‘ followed by ‘ ‘. Choose the ‘ Make this my home Xbox ‘ option and press A.

‘ option and press A. Once you’ve done this, you need to repeat the same steps for your friend’s Xbox. This time, you need to enter your Xbox Live login credentials and set their console as your home Xbox.

That’s everything we know about game sharing. For more, check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 3 coverage.