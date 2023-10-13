Is Modern Warfare 3 coming to Nintendo Switch?

Modern Warfare 3 is the sequel to Modern Warfare 2 developed by Infinity Ward and Activision. If you’re wondering whether it’s coming to Nintendo Switch, here’s everything you need to know.

Modern Warfare 3 continues the story of the franchise from where it left in the previous game. It will take a new direction and provide a fresh outlook to the game from everything that fans experienced in the 2011 version.

Therefore, it is natural that everybody wants to join the fun bandwagon. This includes Nintendo Switch players as well who are also looking forward to the game. Here is whether Modern Warfare 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch or not.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Activision Modern Warfare 3 will not release on the Nintendo Switch.

Will Modern Warfare 3 be released on Nintendo Switch?

No, Modern Warfare 3 will not be released on the Nintendo Switch based on current information. The game will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, and Steam (PC). Although, it’s not available right now doesn’t mean you have to rule out the possibility entirely.

Phil Spencer has made it clear that in the next decade, Call of Duty games will make their way to Nintendo Switch. We are yet to know the exact date of this happening, but it will definitely become a reality at some point.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Until then, Nintendo fans will have to play Modern Warfare 3 on any of the other platforms mentioned earlier.

Article continues after ad

This concludes what we know about Modern Warfare 3 on the Nintendo Switch. For more on Call of Duty including tips, guides, and other details, do not forget to follow our page here. Additionally, you also check out some of the links provided below.

Best Modern Warfare 3 AR class loadouts | Every confirmed map in Modern Warfare 3 | Does Modern Warfare 3 beta have split-screen? | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3 | Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3 | Can you get a Nuke in the Modern Warfare 3 Beta? | All maps & modes | How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5 | Modern Warfare 3 TTK