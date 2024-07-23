Xbox confirms Modern Warfare 3 Game Pass release date

After months of speculation, Xbox announced a release date for Modern Warfare 3 on Game Pass, making it the first Call of Duty title to join the service.

MW3 will officially be added to the Xbox Game Pass on July 24. The title will only be available to Game Pass Ultimate members. Previously, Game Pass Ultimate cost $16.99. However, on July 10, Xbox announced a price increase to $19.99

In response, Game Pass users blamed Call of Duty for the price hike because this decision comes months before Black Ops 6 is set to launch on the service and coincidentally comes right before MW3 gets added. Players pointed out that Xbox President Sarah Bond told Eurogamer on May 30 that the BO6 wouldn’t be paywalled behind a new tier.

And while a pay increase isn’t a new tier, some players argued that the price changed because of CoD.

Now the floodgates have opened, players also want other series entries on the service.

“When are the older Call of Duty games releasing,” CharlieIntel asked.

However, FaZe Scope responded to CharlieIntel, argueing that Xbox would have difficulty achieving that feat without having Activision make significant changes.

“Unfortunately, it won’t matter until servers are fixed. Old COD games are insanely unstable,” Scope claimed.

Modern Warzone suggested that Xbox add World at War, CoD 4, MW2, MW3 (2011), BO1, BO2, and BO3 to Game Pass.

But for now, players must settle for MW3 and Black Ops 6 when the title launches on October 25.